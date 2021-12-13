Steve Kerr questions Stephen Curry breaking 3s record in Warriors next game

Due to the Golden State Warriors schedule, Steve Kerr doubts that Stephen Curry will break the 3-point record in the Dubs’ next game in the 2021-22 NBA season.

At the Wells Fargo Center stadium, you could feel the anticipation with the tension and excitement sitting in the front row. Stephen Curry needed 10 3-pointers to beat Ray Allen and become the most 3-pointer in the history of the NBA, but Philadelphia 76ers turned villain and put off the mark of the ‘Chef’. When will you do it? Steve Kerr sowed doubt …

Curry posted 18 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 of 14 triples in the Warriors’ 93-102 loss. Stephen fell seven shots away from becoming the leading 3-point scorer and the NBA world counted the hours until the next Golden State game would drop one of the impossible-to-break records. However, Kerr gave no guarantees.

In the next five days, Golden state warriors will have two consecutive games twice. With this calendar began speculation about when will Stephen Curry rest and consequently the million dollar question arose: What will be the game in which the ‘Chef’ break the all-time triple record?

Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers on Monday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET is Golden State’s next game and with a day off Steve Kerr doubted that Stephen Curry play in that match, since on Tuesday 14 of the same month they will face the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden Stadium.

Steve Kerr doubts that Stephen Curry plays in Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers

As reported by NBA journalist Marc Stein, when Steve Kerr was asked if Stephen Curry would play in Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers He said that he will decide on Monday, but that he hopes to have all the players available for this match. Will Steph break the record for triples at Indianapolis or will he hope to break it at one of the league’s temples?