Stove football 2021: Barcelona rekindles interest in Christian Pulisic and would seek to sign him in winter

CChristian Pulisic he does not have a secure future with Chelsea. In the midst of a difficult season, the American has lost prominence and he would seek to leave the Premier League in winter.

Barcelona have had their sights on the attacker and after a week where the short squad was exposed, the directive has convinced that it is the moment to go by the player. According to information from Sports world, the campus he hopes to make an interesting transfer market with the Londoners.

Xavi Hernández wants to look for players on the wings and in this situation, Pulisic would fit in with the Catalans. In addition to the American, Barcelona has also shown interest in Azpilicueta, another player who is going through a difficult time with the Blues.

But nevertheless, the contract of ‘Captain America’ with Chelsea is until 2024, so only the Blaugrana team could afford a loan. On the other hand, other clubs have put the North American on the radar, such as Newcastle; therefore they must press the accelerator if they want to count on Pulisic for the next semester.