Straddle, the prototype of New Holland to improve the tractor

New Holland’s visionary Straddle tractor is capable of improving productivity in agriculture. Here are the keys to your success.

The primary sector, in the last century, has changed in a very remarkable way. So much so that one of the main causes of depopulation in rural areas has been due to reduced labor requirements in the countryside. This leads us to ask ourselves a question. Is there room for novelties in the world of agriculture? The truth is that yes, and good proof of this are the millionaire investments made by manufacturers of specialized machinery.

New Holland is one of the companies with the longest tradition in this field. Tractor production has always been one of its main lines of business, something that has been maintained thanks to its good work. For a few years, however, the development of its prototypes has had as its main objective adapt to the new needs of the field. Among them, it is worth highlighting, without a doubt, the search for an improvement in productivity and the incorporation of autonomous technology.

Due to the great difficulty involved in these 2 sections, New Holland, like the rest of the competition, has resorted to innovation programs by partnering with other manufacturers. It is worth highlighting, for example, the collaboration that has stayed strong with Pininfarina, one of the companies associated with manufacturers with the longest tradition. Linked to the aesthetics sector, it has managed to contribute to an even more complicated project, the Straddle.

It is a tractor that has a number of qualities that are worth exposing. The technology it incorporates draws attention for being differential in what refers to the use of the surface, which will allow to obtain a higher performance in less work time. When the magnitude of a field is counted in hundreds or thousands of hectares, having the technology available in this prototype can be differential.

Let us see, therefore, why the technology developed by the fruit of this collaboration can be differential, to what extent we are faced with a proposal that can mark an era in the agricultural sector and, above all, what are the plans regarding its possible incorporation into the New Holland product catalog. Here are some of its main qualities.

A retractable tractor to cover a wider area

Carrying out a job in less time implies being able to enjoy more leisure time or, of course, having a longer term to continue obtaining returns. The Straddle seeks, mainly, to be a benchmark in this regard with the aim of improving productivity. Let’s go on to discover, through some images, what the project in question consists of.

As can be seen in the previous images, this visionary option can change the way of working the field. Thanks to a sophisticated hydraulic system, this curious tractor is capable of work different areas at the same time. This allows to drastically improve productivity, since more work is achieved per unit of time. It is, therefore, a differential project when it comes to mobility. Now, are we facing a very specific project?

Certainly, it has been configured, mainly, for work in the vineyard. Its technology, therefore, It has measures that allow the work of the grape with all that this entails. However, considering the flexibility it offers, it could perform many other functions if the design changes in some aspects. It would be necessary, yes, to remodel some components that are key.

A hopeful project that incorporates innovations in terms of interiors

We are facing a technology that attracts attention for being a benchmark in innovation. This also has an impact on a most futuristic interior. Even more so considering that it is a tractor. From the cabin you can operate all the functions you have. In addition, it is striking to see how screens have reached this very specific segment. The tactile is fashionable and, as the logical, it is a technology that would end up reaching this market.

His main hallmark is related to power cover a greater space of worked surface. This virtue, however, could be improved in the future through an autonomous driving system. It is important to specify that this is something that may have great potential, mainly due to its long history in this industry.

There will be wait a while to see if this particular model can finish in the production chain or if, on the contrary, its implementation in the market does not yet have a defined viability. And you, do you think there will come a time when the presence of the human footprint in the agricultural sector will not be necessary?

