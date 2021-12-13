Summary of the game Dorados vs Tampico Madero (1-0). GOAL

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.12.2021 22:56:14





Tampico Madero, property of Olegi Group, which has Atlas in the Final of the MX League, created one of the biggest surprises of the Apertura 2021 by eliminating by 2-0 aggregate to Golds, club that had the favorite tag to the title after the great regular phase that he conceived.

Those directed by Gerardo Espinoza They handled in a great way the 1-0 they achieved in the Ida game and without taking too many risks they found the same in the first minutes that facilitated the development of the Vuelta match.

When the 19th minute ran, a serious deconcentration of defenses and goalkeeper of the Great Fish served for the first goal to fall, since Diego Medina was left with an open goal to just push the ball.

On the action, Luis Hernández did not speak with Jesús Vega to see who took the ball away and before such indecision the first decided to delay it with his head to goalkeeper Luis López, although he could not react either and Medina appeared there to just push the ball into the nets.

That much made Tampico Madero’s work easier, who already with an advantage of two goals in the aggregate, retreated in his lower zone waiting for another error to be made, something that no longer happened.

Dorados did not have the offensive power that he demonstrated throughout the regular phase and the closest he came to scoring was in a Alonso Zamora’s post at minute 62; it faded little by little until the last whistle was heard, with which Tampico Madero celebrated its pass to the Final, where it will face Celaya or Atlante.