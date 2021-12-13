Summary of the game Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid (2-0). GOALS

AFP

Madrid / 12.12.2021 16:19:43





The Real Madrid won the derby this Sunday, with a 2-0 victory against the Athletic, in the 17th round of Spanish LaLiga, and consolidates at the head of the classification, with thirteen points of advantage over the Colchoneros (fourth).

The Merengues went ahead on the scoreboard thanks to French Karim Benzema, who scored in the 17th minute, to confirm his status as the championship’s top scorer (13 goals in 16 games), and They closed the account with a Marco Asensio target, after a good service from the left of the Brazilian Vinicius (57).

With this triumph, the Real Madrid is confirmed as the most serious contender for the title: ten days before the winter truce, Carlo Ancelotti’s men they lead with eight points of advantage over the second, Sevilla FC, who beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on Saturday.

Its about 10th consecutive win for the white team between all competitions. The last defeat of the Merengues dates back to October 3 at Espanyol de Barcelona (2-1).

For Atlético, it is the third loss in the last five games.

This triumph confirmed the good impressions of Ancelotti: with discomfort last weekend in the match against Real Sociedad, French striker Karim Benzema continues to shine, although he was replaced as a precaution by Luka Jovic at half-time.

And at his side everything rolls well: Vinicius offered two good assistsMarco Asensio always responds, the midfield is stainless and the defense waterproof.

Diego Simeone tried everything to stop the white gale: he placed Thomas Lemar and Joao Félix in place of Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann at half-time, and then Renan Lodi and Luis Suárez in the 60th minute instead of Ángel Correa and Matheus Cunha, unsuccessfully.

The Mexican Héctor Herrera entered the changeover at minute 69 for Rodrigo de Paul, already without much to do in the game that was then controlled by Real Madrid.