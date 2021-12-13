Suspect of setting fire to a warehouse with a Molotov cocktail in Brooklyn charged with attempted murder – Telemundo New York (47)

A Flatbush man received a 29-count indictment for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at a convenience store. deli out of Brooklyn in October and causing significant business damage.

Prosecutors in Brooklyn said Joel Mangal, 38, threw a lighted device at the store on Oct. 30. In addition, the suspect would have tried to drop another device and stabbed a business worker who chased him as he fled.

Mangal was arraigned Monday before a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge and ordered his arrest on $ 500,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to return to court in January.

The indictment accuses Mangal of approaching the business, located in Bed-Stuy, before 7:00 am, and threatening to kill two employees. After smashing a television screen and fleeing, the man reportedly returned an hour later and threw a Molotov cocktail inside the scene.

“The defendant allegedly stood outside the deli and threw a Molotov cocktail into the store which exploded and caused parts of the checkout counter to catch fire. This forced two employees to jump through the flames to save themselves,” according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Mangal tried to throw a second Molotov cocktail into the store, but was stopped by a passerby and pulled it from his hand, the lawyer said.

The two store workers followed the 38-year-old to the subway station in Nostrand Avenue where one was reportedly stabbed in the hand.

The moments of the incident were recorded in surveillance video published by the city’s Fire Department. Here, the alleged perpetrator, Joel Mangal, 38, is seen turning on the device and dumping it inside the store located on Nostrand Avenue in Bed-Stuy.

Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro announced today that Fire Marshals have arrested Joel Mangal, 38, for the alleged use of improvised incendiary devices, commonly known as “Molotov Cocktails,” that resulted in the destruction of a Brooklyn deli. Read more: https://t.co/bjQy9e8LOU pic.twitter.com/gUGLxke3wG – FDNY (@FDNY) October 31, 2021

The moment of the explosion seems that of a movie scene: the alleged attacker throws the Molotov cocktail through the door of the store, at that moment it explodes and the wall of the place is set on fire. The FDNY noted that the attack occurred shortly before 8:00 am on Saturday.

In the midst of the flames, a person is also seen running towards the door to avoid burning himself and another jumping off the counter to save himself.

A second video captured the attack from outside on the sidewalk and shows the moment the alleged attacker turned on the device and threw it inside the store.

The video shows the suspect as he lights a second Molotov cocktail to also throw it inside the store, but a second man on the sidewalk takes it from his hand and sends the fiery explosive to the ground.

“The FDNY will continue to work together with local, state and federal partners to bring to justice those who use fire as a weapon against New Yorkers,” Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement.

Mangal faces many charges including attempted murder, arson, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Contact information for his attorney was not immediately known.