Tango and dance shows in Buenos Aires and Teatro Ciego in New York

In search of Tita Merello, Carla Haffar performs “Tangueras de radio”

“Tangueras de radio”, directed and codramaturgy by Pablo Cernadas, performed by Carla Haffar and musicians on stage, is one of the last theatrical premieres of the year, which can be seen at Korinthio Teatro, Charcas 2737, 1 ° A, neighborhood of Recoleta, Saturdays at 8.30 pm.

A singer on trial in a radio program, in Buenos Aires in the mid-50s, begins a new tango show recalling the great successes that tangueras have had for decades, recalls the history and poetry of popular music, waiting for her, the brunette, Tita Merello to appear one day.

Produced by Korinthio Teatro and with tickets purchased through Alternativa Teatral, the show features musicians Daniel Lyndon Lescano and Leonel Varak, with costumes by Carla Haffar, lighting design by Pablo Razuk, operation of lights and sounds by Pablo Cernadas, acting coaching by Gisela Rebichini and musical direction by Dalmiro Villanueva and choreographic by Nadia Spencer.

= = = = = =

Dance: “El porvenir (choreographic stories)” re-premieres and says goodbye at the San Martín

“El porvenir (choreographic stories)”, the show that Eleonora Comelli created with the Contemporary Ballet of the San Martín Theater, will have its rerun and last performance in the Martín Coronado room of the San Martín Theater, Corrientes 1530, on Friday 19 at 20.

Performed by the Contemporary Theater Ballet-directed by Andrea Chinetti and co-directed by Diego Poblete-, the show also has the participation of the musician Zypce and the actress María Merlino on stage.

The lighting design is by David Seldes, the costumes are by Paula Molina, the set design by Gonzalo Córdoba Estévez, the design and video editing are by Federico Lamas and Johanna Wilhelm, and the sound design and original music by Zypce.

The interpreters are Constanza Agüero, Brenda Arana, Lucía Bargados, Melisa Buchelli, Carolina Capriati, Flavia Dilorenzo, Fiorella Federico, Paula Ferraris, Daniela López, Silvina Pérez, Eliana Picallo, Andrea Pollini, Eva Prediger, Ivana Santaella, Manuela Suárez Poch, Adriel Ballatore, Darío Calabi, Matías Coria, Matías De Cruz, Lautaro Dolz, Rodrigo Etelechea, Darcio Gonçales, Alejo Herrera, Jonás Grassi, David Millán, Andrés Ortiz, Benjamín Parada, Boris Pereyra, Emiliano Pi Álvarez, Rubén Rodríguez and Damián Saban.

= = = = = =

Argentine company Teatro Ciego makes its debut in New York

Teatro Ciego, the Argentine company dedicated to blind sensory experiences, premiered “Odd Man Out”, the English version of “Toad from another well”, at The Flea Theater (20 Thomas Street between Broadway and Church Street), in the Off Broadway in New York, a show that can currently be seen in its room in Borges 1974, Palermo, from Wednesdays to Sundays at different times.

“Odd Man Out” is an immersive play in complete darkness: it begins when the “passengers” enter the theater under the guidance of their stewardess or flight attendant. Once seated, they put on their headphones and from there, they immerse themselves without using their sense of sight in the story of Alberto, a blind musician who flies from New York to Buenos Aires, after decades of self-exile.

As listeners delve into the story of love, prejudice, and fear, they experience a multi-sensory “ride” with 360 ° surround sound (also called binaural or 8D).

In the cast of its Buenos Aires version is the actor Juan Palomino, who recorded the voice of Alberto, the protagonist of the story, and Charo Bogarín, in the role of his beloved.

(Télam)