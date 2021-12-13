Tech Millionaires Strengthen Their Fortunes With Stock Sales | Companies | Business

The great millionaires of the 21st century, the giants of technology Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Not only have they become rich during the pandemic, but in 2021 they continue to increase their fortunes by getting rid of their shares, which are at maximum, before the threat of tax changes.

The sale of shares of these top executives or insiders (as you know the people with positions in a company) of corporate America has exploded in 2021 to levels never seen before, with a combined collection of almost $ 69 billion to date, 30% more than in the whole of last year.

The figure, compiled by InsiderScore / Verity, that analyzes the operations of the ‘insiders’ to generate investment ideas and has institutional money managers as clients, is due to “a combination of factors“Led by the rapid revaluation of the shares, its director of research, Ben Silverman, told the agency ‘EFE’.

“The appreciation of (stock) prices, not surprisingly, has led some ‘insiders’ to behave opportunisticallySilverman added.

The Top Seller of 2021 by Raising Value is Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and now dedicated to your space travel business Blue origin and to philanthropic projects. This billionaire has sold shares worth 9.97 billion throughout all of 2021, attributed to a preconfigured plan named ’10b5-1′.

Broadly speaking, the “10b5-1” plans, established by the Securities Market Commission (SEC), allow large holders of shares to set up passive purchase and sale transactions in advance to avoid being accused of the use of inside information.

Bezos’ sales on Amazon “they weren’t unusual, and in 2020 it sold even more shares than this year“But those of another of the richest men in the world, Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, they do attract the attention of the expert: “It had not sold since 2010, at the company’s IPO“.

Musk has raised $ 5.4 billion in just one month since he put a portion of his shares to a vote on Twitter on November 6, with the option to ‘sell’ as the winner.

The founder of Meta (new Facebook name), Mark Zuckerberg, has pocketed 4,470 million this year with practically daily sales, and the founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, they have obtained about 1,500 million, all of them following this type of plans.

The Walton family, The richest in the United States and heir to the supermarket chain Walmart, meanwhile, has pocketed $ 6.18 billion since January as part of regular sales destined for its non-profit foundation.

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, in addition, he has given cause to speak for his decision to sell more than half of his shares in the company, some 840,000, for 285 million dollars due to “personal planning and financial diversification reasons“.

There are suspicions that another implicit reason for these massive stock sales has to do with taxation, as the pressure may soon mount: in Washington state (where Microsoft is based), starting in January 2022, there will be a levy. higher for long-term capital income, and at the federal level, a higher tax rate on millionaire income is debated in Congress.

“Potential changes to tax codes at the federal and state levels are also a likely factor for some insiders.“explained Silverman, who also took into consideration the large number of companies that have come onto the market in recent years.

