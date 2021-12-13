Texas Police Find Human Remains While Searching For Missing Girlfriend Of Former NFL Player Kevin Ware

A week before the disappearance, Ware had been arrested on charges of drug possession and illegal possession of a firearm, but was released the next day after posting bail.

Police found human remains in Texas (USA) during a search related to the investigation into the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski, 29, the girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware.

The remains were found in northern Harris County last Thursday and coroners confirmed that they were human. According to the county sheriff, Ed González, the identity of the victim has not yet been established, but investigators believe it could be Pomaski.

The 29-year-old woman was last seen at a party at her home on April 25. Several witnesses say that that day he was arguing with Ware, with whom he had been in a relationship for more than a year.

A week earlier, Ware had been arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession and illegal possession of a firearm, a felony in Texas. However, he was released the next day after posting a $ 23,000 bond, the Houston Chronicle reported.

In June, the former Washington Football Team player was arrested again for violating his bail conditions. Despite not being charged in connection with Pomaski’s disappearance, prosecutors consider him a suspect.

The athlete denied from the first moment being related to the disappearance. “He has told the police everything he knows and has taken them around his house,” his attorney Coby DuBose told KPRC. “He has let them into his house, and that’s really all we are going to say about it,” he added.