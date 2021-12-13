the app will allow payments with this currency within the chats

More and more applications incorporate cryptocurrencies in their payment methods. Big technology is preparing the ground to accept ‘cryptos’ in its various tools. This is the case of Meta -before Facebook-, which is testing instant money transfers with this type of currency through WhatsApp chats. At the moment it is only a pilot test that can be used by a limited group of iOS and Android users in the United States, but the idea is to expand to other countries.





As explained by the CEO of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, through his Twitter account, payments are made with Meta’s digital wallet, with a stable coin whose value is pegged to the US dollar. The digital payments platform it uses is called Novi, a tool that was launched in mid-October in the United States and Guatemala.

“The project was born after detecting a business niche that was slipping out of their hands: many people coordinate the sending of money to family and friends through this messaging application, but the process is carried out on external platforms. Now Novi it will help them do it safely, instantly, and free of charge, “said Cathcart.





Send a photo, video or money

The process of sending money will be “as simple as sending a message” Getty Images

The head of Novi, Stephane Kasriel, has assured through his Twitter account that the process will be “as simple as sending a message.” As detailed, it would be enough to be registered in the payment platform and link it to the WhatsApp account. From there, the process is the same as for sending a photo, video, or location. The user will have to open the attachments menu of a conversation, in which the option to send money and the amount will appear. The transfer is immediate, without limits on the frequency of shipments or commissions for making payments through WhatsApp.

“It is still too early for the pilot test that is being Novi (…), but we will seek to extend it,” said Kasriel. For now, the use of Novi will still be limited, as it can only be used with Pax Dollars (USDP), issued by Paxos Trust Company, a company regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services.

Meta’s cryptocurrency manager leaves the company



David Marcus came to Meta in 2014 and is now leaving the company Bloomberg

For several years, Meta has been making a very strong commitment to finance and cryptocurrencies. The creation of Novi has been Meta’s definitive leap to enter this world. Meta’s digital wallet allows you to send and receive money internationally. However, its main manager within the company, David Marcus, He left the company a few days ago.

David Marcus came to Meta in 2014. Until then, he had worked at PayPal, becoming the president of the company, and from a young age he stood out for his entrepreneurial nature and, for example, founded the mobile payments company Zong, which later PayPal I buy. One of his biggest achievements was the launch of the Novi pilot program, but there was a problem. The tool was launched without support for Diem, a cryptocurrency formerly known as Libra that David Marcus co-founded, something that could have had a lot of weight in the departure of the still head of F2 (Facebook Financial).