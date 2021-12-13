The appearance of his bicycle in the return of ‘Sex and the City’ costs him 1,700 M in the bag

The controversy is served on Wall Street. Peloton, one of the fashion companies on Wall Street after the impact of the pandemic, suffered a severe setback on the US market this Thursday, as it dropped 11.35% and lost, in one fell swoop, around 1.7 billion dollars market capitalization. The reason? The premiere of ‘And Just Like That’, the return of ‘Sex and the City’ which premiered on Thursday on HBO Max.

The first chapter, which had aroused great interest worldwide, reaches its final stretch and the death of one of the protagonists happens after riding one of the bicycles marketed by Peloton. Dramatic ending that unleashed the discomfort of many investors in the American, that they launched to sell the shares of Peloton and that, even caused, that the company had to face strong criticism.

Thus, the American technology company recognized that it worked with the streaming content platform to supply the bicycle and approved the use of your model by one of the actors from ‘And Just Like That’.

The marijuana bubble on Wall Street explodes: “It was outright speculation” Javier Melguizo

Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of the company’s health and wellness council, even came out with a statement published in the Los Angeles Times. In it, he stressed that the death of the character of the series was due to the “extravagant lifestyle”. Thus, he pointed out that “his fans will be saddened by the news of the fictional character’s death due to a heart attack. He lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle, with alcohol, cigars and great steaks, so his life was in grave risk”.

Peloton, the American founded in 2012, has opted for the 2.0 revolution of ‘fitness’ and has been baptized as the ‘Netflix of spinning’. The company creates an experience of spinning classes with the comfort that they take place in our own home and “alleviate those difficulties to find a training that constantly adjusts to our schedules.” Considered until her jump to the parquet as one of the great unicorns of Silicon Valley, she devised a mechanism thanks to its advanced technology by which you buy an exercise bike or treadmill and, through a subscription service (similar to Netflix) you access thousands of classes filtered by type, instructor, duration …