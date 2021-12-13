the Atlas archer who breaks hexes and ends the penalties of many years accumulated

Camilo Vargas stopped two penalties that gave Atlas the championship of the Grita Mexico A21 Liga MX Tournament after 70 years of drought. (Photo: Getty Images)

Camilo Vargas knows how to break hexes, stopped two penalties and consecrated Atlas champion of the Grita México A21 tournament, breaking 70 years of suffering and frustrated illusions. He did something similar in Colombia with Santa Fe, a team that had to wait 37 years to be champion in 2012 with Vargas under all three suits.

Atlas won his second Mexican soccer title on Sunday after 70 years after winning 4-3 in the penalty shootout against León ‘

The “Rojinegros” of the Atlas, who did not raise the championship trophy since the 1950-1951 season, returned to glory thanks to the goals of Jesús Angulo, Edgar Zaldivar, Christopher Trejo and the Argentine Julio Furch on penalties, where the goalkeeper Colombian was fundamental when covering two shots of Leon.

In the game that defined the final, Atlas, who had lost the first leg 3-2, looked for the goal from the beginning and was close to achieving it in the 28th minute when Colombian Julián Quiñones surpassed a defender by speed after a long clearance de Vargas and raised the ball before the departure of goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota, but the ball hit the left post.

The home team once again endangered León’s goal in the 54th minute with a powerful shot from Aldo Rocha that Cota deflected.

A minute later, Rocha scored the tying goal on aggregate when he finished off with his head after a weak shot from Ángel Márquez.

Atlas had the clearest option of scoring the second goal that could give him the title in the 80th minute, but Zaldivar finished poorly with his head despite going unmarked in front of the unprotected goal after Trejo slammed his shot off the crossbar. .

In the final minutes of regulation time, León was sent off by Argentine Emmanuel Gigliotti for elbowing defender Hugo Nervo as they were fighting for the ball.

In extra time, both clubs were annulled and did not generate goal options, so the new Mexican soccer champion decided on the penalty shootout where Furch scored the championship goal after Vargas stopped shots from Fernando Navarro and Luis. Montes.

Vargas had recently acknowledged to the press that there is a certain similarity with what he experienced in 2012 with Santa Fe de Bogotá.

The first penalty saved:

The second penalty saved:

