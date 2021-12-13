The Champions League draw that was not; that’s how the Eighths were

After UEFA confirmed the cancellation of the draw for Eighth Final of the Champions League, clash sexy showdowns like the Real Madrid vs Benfica Y PSG vs Manchester United they cannot be carried out.

The teams of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would be measured from an early hour and one of these figures will be in the way of adding a new one orejona.

It is worth remembering that Leo Messi, during his time at the Barcelona, he won a Final of Champions League to Christian in 2011, who curiously also was active in the Manchester United; now La Pulga will seek to repeat the dose wearing the T-shirt of the Paris Saint-Germain.

The first leg would have been held in the Princes Park from Paris and back in Old trafford, since the Red devils took first place in Group F, while the Parisians were second in sector A behind the Manchester City.

And speaking of the Citizens, those of Pep Guardiola would face the Villarreal from Unai emery, who gave the bell when throwing the Atalanta in Bergamo.

Real Madrid, against the Eagles

For its part, Real Madrid, a team led by Carlo Ancelotti, had been paired with him Benfica, executioner of his greatest rival, the Barcelona, who could not overcome the group with the Bayern Munich and the Eagles and was condemned to dispute the Europa League.

The Bayern was initially paired with another Spaniard, the Atlético de Madrid, Mexican team Hector Herrera, which was classified at the last minute dispatching as a visitor to Porto from Tecatito Corona.

Edson, before the Italian monarch

The Amsterdam Ajax, what with Edson alvarez signed a historic group stage, should face the Inter de Milan, while the Juventus, another colossus of Serie A, would run into the Sporting Lisbon.

The Champion, against Lille

Finally, the Chelsea, current winner of the Champions League, he got rid of the obstacle that it means to measure the champion of France, the LOSC Lille, and the RB Salzburg will no longer dance with him Liverpool, another of the great favorites to the title.

Keys canceled from the Round of 16:

PSG vs Manchester United

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Chelsea vs Lille

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool

Atlético de Madrid vs Liverpool

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus

Champions League dates:

Eighths:

Outbound: February 15-16 and 22-23, 2022.

Velta: March 8-9 and 15-16.

Rooms:

Outbound: April 5-6.

Return: April 12-13.

Semifinals:

Outbound: April 26-27.

Return: 3-4 May.

Final: