The CIA has its hands deep in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are the future of finance, some say. Unless the Chinese render them useless with their quantum computers – which will be able to unlock their encryption in a few years – or are controlled by the CIA, an old conspiracy theory which has just been inadvertently revived by the agency’s director himself, William Burns.

As Vice magazine notes, Burns stated in the latest Wall Street Journal CEO forum that the CIA has “several projects focused on cryptocurrencies.” And although he later explained why, those words are enough for the usual crazy people to jump into the mountains, of course.

The reality is that the conspiracy theory that the CIA is behind bitcoin or ethereum makes the same sense as the anti-vaccine and flat-earthing bullshit shared by communist rock-suckers, fascistoids, and other neuron-deficient cattle although there is zero evidence or logic in what they say.

The economy in the hands of criminals

According to these conspiranoids, Satoshi Nakamoto – the alleged inventor of bitcoin – is an agent or an invention of the North American intelligence agency, which what he would have done is create a means of payment designed to control the movements of criminals and enemy states.

Now – logically only in the brains of these individuals – the CIA confirms that cryptocurrencies are an espionage operation. Because it makes perfect sense for the CIA to publicly announce a secret operation to subdue all personnel, criminal or not.

CIA super-agent, say conspiracy bovines

The reality is that the CIA, the forces of order and in general the entire planet are facing one of the most serious crises that, ignored by the general public, is becoming gigantic every day and gripping the international economy: the ‘ramsonware’.

In very basic terms, ransomware consists of getting inside the computer systems of companies and public organizations to hijack your data. Criminals – generally based in Russia and China but also in other countries – encrypt the data so that no one can access it and thus cause the collapse of those organizations if the company or organization does not meet their demands for payment. There are variations on this crime, which includes the threat of making confidential information public that could have a serious impact on the attacked organization.

The German prosecutor’s office accuses the criminals who carried out a ransomware attack on the Düsseldorf university hospital of murdering a woman with their action

Extortion is always demanded in cryptocurrencies, a type of payment that is virtually impossible for the authorities to trace. Once the amount demanded in bitcoin or ethereum is sent, the track of the money is lost forever and the person responsible for the attack cannot be reached. It is a devilish strategy that has become extremely easy and popular in recent times. The ransomware is now a dark web cloud service (Dark Web) that does not require technical knowledge. Any criminal can do it.

Follow the money to catch the thief

Both Europe and the United States are suffering continuous attacks of this type that have caused energy, economic and medical crises and billions of euros in losses for large, medium and small companies. Criminals have hijacked systems of all kinds, from pipelines to hospitals, causing serious crises that have affected millions of people and even killed. The latest projections assure that, if it is not acted drastically, up to 265,000 million dollars will be lost in this decade alone.

Gas station paralyzed due to lack of fuel caused by a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline

Hence, the CIA, like other intelligence agencies and police authorities, are investigating how to end a scourge that can paralyze the information society. It is a crisis that will only get worse as the computerization of everything – including our health – reaches 100%.

As Burns says, cryptocurrencies have a huge impact on ransomware attacks. The only way to solve it, it seems, is to understand how to attack these means of payment and fight back so that these criminals end up in jail. The second is going to be very difficult as long as these bands act from countries like Russia or China. But if they can cut them off the way to get rich, they may have a chance to end this problem.



