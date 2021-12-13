The cry of Enrique “El Perro” Bermúdez in the Final, moved all the fans of Atlas FC

After an exciting penalty shootout where the Atlas FC surpassed the Club Leon and became champion of the MX League after 70 years, the narrator Enrique ‘The Dog’ Bermúdez, belonging to TUDN, burst into tears in the definition from the twelve steps.

Remembering all the Atlas fans who passed away without seeing the team lift a trophy of the MX League Since 1971, Bermúdez dedicated heartfelt words that generated the congratulations of the fans and have been able to enjoy the victory of the ‘Zorros’.

In days gone by the ‘Dog’ Bermúdez He participated in a dynamic with TUDN on social networks, where he assured that if Atlas won he would get a tattoo as part of a promise that would anger the fans of Pumas de la UNAM and Chivas de Guadalajara, in addition, he recalled that he did not live the 1951 championship because at that time he was only 6 months old.

“If I saw it (be champion), I would paint a red-black shield here on the crocodile so that everyone could see it, so that it would hurt especially the Pumas and many more, the Chivas“, Said the TUDN rapporteur, Enrique Bermúdez.

Atlas FC broke the curse of 70 years without winning a Liga MX final and was able to beat Club León in the penalty shootout, with a masterful performance by Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas and with the definition in the last penalty by Argentine Julio Furch

