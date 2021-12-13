The details of the funerals of the idol of Mexico

After several hours of waiting, the tribute of Vicente Fernandez at the Arena VFG, at the ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’ in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, near Guadalajara, Jalisco. Thousands of his fans gathered at the venue to say goodbye to the greatest of all the idols of Mexico. On the stage the coffin with the mortal remains of the singer was placed, along with a great Christ and a Virgin of Guadalupe. The death of ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ coincided with the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico, so this day will go down in history in the collective memory of Mexicans.

© Galavision Arena VFG received the idol for its tribute

The first honor guards next to the coffin were made by his sons: Vicente Jr., Alejandro, Gerardo and Alejandra. Then it was the turn of Doña Cuquita, whom her children and loved ones left alone with her husband’s body.

© @ pozainforma

Along with his mother and his father’s body, was Alejandro Fernández who interpreted one of the most emotional songs, Love of two.

© Galavision

While the Mariachi Azteca —who accompanied Vicente Fernández for more than 40 years— sang his greatest hits as Here between us, Beautiful darling, The king, among others, his brothers, nephews, grandchildren and other close people approached the coffin of ‘El Charro de Huentitán’.

© Galavision The people closest to the Fernándezes, among friends and family, made the honor guards next to the singer’s remains

One of the most emotional moments of the night was when the song was intoned Return Return, same that Vicente Fernández assured, years ago, he would like them to play at his funerals. Just when the mariachi Azteca was singing that song, the Aguilar, the entire family, mounted a guard on the coffin. Pepe Aguilar, his wife, his daughter Angela and his son Leonardo They were at the foot of the coffin of the idol of Mexican song.