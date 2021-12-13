The divided opinions generated by the dress of Alejandra Gavidia, Miss El Salvador, in Miss Universe 2021

Last Friday, the long-awaited Miss Universe preliminary gala was held, where the representatives of more than 80 countries -including El Salvador- compete to be chosen in the top final of the final gala to find the replacement for Andrea Meza (Miss Mexico), who will go down in history as one of the beauty queens with the shortest duration in her reign: only seven months.

As usual, Latinas stomp from the start of the contest. El Salvador, with Alejandra Gavidia, has not been the exception, especially since Friday, when in the National Costume parade, she wore a suit alluding to the Monument to the Constitution, but a Constitution stained with blood by the femicides and disappearances that number dozens In our country.

The creator of this controversial suit, which has generated conflicting but especially supportive opinions, is the Salvadoran designer Francisco Guerrero.

The designer thanked all the families who collaborated with him with their testimonies to serve as inspiration for this “tribute. A suit that will remain marked in my memory forever,” he expressed on his Instagram account.

While Gavidia wrote on his Instagram account that: “EVERYTHING in this suit has a meaning. Nothing is random. It has a lot of mind, feeling and work” and continued in that same post that “the reason why I did not want that They see the suit so far it is because of the surprise effect it would cause (and I hope I did), “he said.

For some, making use of the Miss Universe stage was wise, courageous and daring, as well as empathic with other countries in the world that suffer the same evil.

Others considered that it was not the place and that the National Costume had nothing.

Miss vietnam, Kim Duyen Nguyen Huynh, in his suit.



Costume pays tribute to the 71 victims of femicide (registered) in our country and the disappeared. “Not one less, not one more missing,” he says in his band.



Allison wassmer, Miss Nicaragua, during her National Costume presentation.

