The emotion of the Bermúdez Dog after narrating Atlas champion

After more than 70 years of drought, Atlas was finally able to break the curse and was crowned Liga MX champion after defeating in the final of Apertura 2021, por what many fans and fans of the team could not contain the emotion of the red and black glory, including Enrique “Perro2 Bermúdez.

During the TUDN broadcast, the penalties of the foxes in the series were narrated by the iconic chronicler, who is also a loyal fan of the Guadalajara team, so after the final goal burst into tears while describing the glorious scene of the champion team.

In the last penalty, Julio Furch gave the crown to Atlas with a charge that beat Rodolfo Cota, which made Bermúdez’s throat explode, who in the transmission box stood up and raised his arms.

“Atlas champion of Mexican soccer, Atlas champion of Mexico“shouted the Dog as he was excited for the red and black victory.

The communicator rose from his seat in the box and threw his arms in the air at the happiness that brought him to see Furch scoring the title goal, as well as sharing his joy with his teammate Francisco “Kikin” Fonseca

The joy to see the team of his loves lift the Liga MX trophy is because, for obvious reasons, He hadn’t done it before, since when he did it in 1951, he was barely 6 months old.

