The emotional farewell of President Joe Biden to Vicente Fernández

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, lamented the death of the emblematic Mexican singer, Vicente Fernández, whom he defined as “an icon” whose music impacted people.

Through his Twitter account, the president said: “World music has lost an icon. Vicente Fernández’s music created memories for millions of people ”.

The president sent “condolences to his family and to all those who loved him. Vicente will be remembered for generations to come ”.

Vicente Fernández is a very popular figure in the United States, with a place in the musical memory of many generations, and has his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a site that was visited to pay honors as soon as they learned of the death of the artist.

With a body ceremony present in his home state, Jalisco, the public said a final goodbye to the giant of regional Mexican music who passed away on the morning of December 12 at the age of 81, after months of illness and hospitalization.

A lover of soccer and the palenques, he sold more than 60 million records, appeared in more than 30 films, championed generations of artists and became one of the most representative interpreters of traditional Mexican music recognized throughout the world.