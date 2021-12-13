The EU public health agency warns that omicron is spreading across the continent faster than it is detected | Society

Vaccination center in central London, in the United Kingdom, a country that has started a campaign to administer the third dose to the entire adult population against the threat of the omicron variant. JEREMY SELWYN (AFP)

Data are accumulating that the new omicron variant is spreading rapidly through European countries. A rate that exceeds the real-time detection capacity of surveillance systems, since cases must be confirmed by genetic sequencing, a process that, due to its complexity, can take several days. The experts consulted consider that the most predictable thing for the next few weeks is “a substantial growth in omicron detections, which has already begun to be noticed, until the new variant moves to the delta, something that could happen in about three weeks” , explains Federico García, head of Microbiology at Hospital San Cecilio (Granada), a reference for eastern Andalusia.

The United Kingdom has warned this Monday morning that the new variant is spreading at “an extraordinary rate” and that it already accounts for 40% of the cases detected in London. An increase that also occurs on the continent and about which the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned on Sunday in its daily report on omicron. According to the document, in Europe – the body collects data from the EU countries plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein – a total of 1,686 cases have been confirmed at 12.00 this Monday, of which 36 correspond to Spain.

They are 920 more than yesterday, although most of the new cases are due to an accounting change in Norway. Until now, this country followed the same criteria as the rest: consider “confirmed” only the cases with genetic sequencing and “probable” those with a PCR test that would lead to suspicion of omicron – some PCR can advance the result quite reliably according to the analysis of specific parts of the virus – the close contacts of a confirmed or probable case. From now on, Norway considered as confirmed both to some and to others.

The differences between countries are still very notable. Some of the smallest, such as Denmark, are among those that provide the most confirmations (195), which leads the ECDC and the experts to suspect that these data are still provisional and have more to do with the sequencing capacity of each country than with the actual circulation of omicron among its citizens.

The ECDC highlights in this regard that “although the cases [de ómicron] communicated at first were related to travel, a growing number of them are now contagions that have occurred in European countries ”. Preliminary results of the analysis of the European Surveillance System – TESS in its acronym in English, an integrated epidemiological information system – show that only 13% of confirmed cases are now related to travel, while 70% of infections are It has produced locally (the report does not specify the origin of the rest of the infections).

This last percentage suffers, as is usually the case on these occasions, from a certain bias, since when the outbreaks caused by the omicron variant are investigated further, its presence tends to be overrepresented. Despite this, the ECDC is convinced that these data “indicate that community transmission [de la variante ómicron] it may already be underway in European countries without being detected ”in all its magnitude.

Jordi Vila, head of the Microbiology service at Hospital Clínic (Barcelona), considers that the progressive implementation of the omicron in Spain is the “most likely” scenario according to the data that are emerging, although for now he indicates that he has not detected a substantial increase of cases in the tests carried out by your health center.

These data convince more and more experts that the first of the three big questions that accompanies the detection of any new variant – whether it is more contagious, more virulent or beyond the protection offered by vaccines and natural infection – already has answer and it is yes.

On the second question, on the contrary, the first data that are becoming known, although still very preliminary, lean towards a slight optimism. This was stated by Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and medical adviser to President Joe Biden, who stated that the first cases suggest that the new variant does not cause more serious conditions than delta and that this explains that so far hospitalization rates “have not skyrocketed.” “So far the signs are a bit encouraging, but we must be careful before concluding that it is less serious compared to the delta,” said Fauci.

The fear of experts and health officials is that if the omicron variant is so contagious —even if it were true that it causes somewhat milder clinical pictures than delta—, the volume of patients in absolute terms may be of such magnitude that it subjects the systems to toilets under enormous pressure.

In this sense, the ECDC highlights that “in all the cases for which information is available” the infection proceeded in a “mild or asymptomatic” manner and no deaths have been recorded among people infected with the new variant. However, “these data must be analyzed with caution since the number of confirmed cases is too small to understand whether the clinical manifestations of the omicron variant differ from others previously analyzed.”

The key factor at this point will be the third question: the effectiveness of the available vaccines against omicron. The available data, also preliminary, show a notable drop in protection against infection, almost always mild or asymptomatic, although there are still no conclusive data that allow us to affirm that protection against serious illness and death has also decreased. Some countries, such as the United Kingdom, have for this reason accelerated the administration of a third dose to the entire adult population.