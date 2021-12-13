The failure of immigration policy is attributed to corruption

Corruption between police and immigration authorities, in collusion with gangs of human traffickers, have led to the failure of immigration policy, considered former officials, experts and activists, who pointed out that the accident in which 55 migrants lost their lives in Chiapas It reflects an erroneous strategy of the government that, first offered open doors, work and well-being to the migrants and later, under pressure from the United States, applied a restraint response.

Tonatiuh Guillén López, former head of the Migration’s national institute (INM); Conrado Zepeda, director of the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico; Margarita Núñez, coordinator of migratory affairs at the Universidad Iberoamericana; Ana Lorena Delgadillo, director of the Foundation for Justice, and Fernando Santiago Canché, head of Humanitarian Assistance at La 72 Shelter, in Tenosique, Tabasco, stated that this policy based on the militarization, in addition to being dominated by corruption, increasingly puts victims in the hands of crime.

They asserted that the president’s promises Andrés Manuel López Obrador to offer employment, visas and respect for human rights remained in the speech, as they disappeared together with the authorization of the National Guard as a retaining wall and to hold migrants at the National Migration Institute (INM) stations.

They highlighted that extreme decisions and violations of the human rights, such as prohibiting migrants from traveling on foreign buses, has resulted in the strengthening of trafficking networks.

Complicities

“Virtually nothing has been done to combat the network of complicities and corruption that for years have been behind the smuggling of migrants through Mexico,” said Guillén López.

The academic, who left the INM in June 2019, assured that it is known of the collusion between authorities and drug gangs, but that no policy has been undertaken to address the problem, which leads the polleros to a savage submission against the migrants.

He pointed out that last Thursday’s tragedy can only be explained by the corruption that allows a vehicle with these dimensions to move freely.

He warned that, if things continue as they have been up to now, tragedies like the one in Chiapas will be repeated and that there will be an ever-increasing deployment of organized crime in the business of migrant smuggling.

Against this background, he reiterated that Mexico, the United States and Central America must change their immigration and refugee policy, so that people no longer have the need for the Stations of the Cross to which they are subjected.

Conrado Zepeda, director of the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico, in Chiapas, said that corruption predominates around an entire structure due to an increasingly restrictive immigration policy towards migratory flows, which are forced to use any type of vehicle to reach the United States.

“With these restrictions, polleros and criminal gangs seek new routes that are perhaps more dangerous. This problem is structural because of how immigration policy is administered ”.

He argued that immigration policy “has failed during the last governments. At the beginning of this six-year term we perceive attempts to improve, but today we realize that restrictive policies are getting worse ”, he added.

Margarita Núñez, coordinator of migratory affairs at Ibero, indicated that she has documented that the INM is one of the most corrupt organizations and that they work in coalition with human trafficking networks. He added that the problem has been around for several years, since in 2014, with the program Southern Border Plan, focused on banning people from boarding freight trains, increasing the use of trailers. “It is a modus operandi of trafficking networks in this country, they are part of the people dedicated to crime.”

He stated that the government’s response, only sending condolences to the families of the victims and blaming the United States for the situation, evades the underlying problem and there is no recognition of its responsibility.

Ana Lorena Delgadillo stated that the turning point in the presidential discourse of respecting human rights occurs with the agreement signed by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard with the United States government in June 2019, which led to the hardening of immigration policy Mexican.

“Since then, Central American and Caribbean migration began to travel through alternate, more dangerous routes, with greater benefits for organized crime, but also for local, federal and INM officials,” he commented.

He stated that this policy of militarizing the migration route, with the use of the National Guard, causes a higher mortality of people seeking to cross Mexico.

For his part, Fernando Santiago Canché said that migrants are exposed to a large bureaucracy, because under the pretext of the pandemic, thousands of Central Americans and Caribbean people are being forced to wait up to a year to obtain a visa or initiate a procedure before the Commission. Mexicana de Ayuda a Refugiados (Comar).

“Migrants are desperate, with very few jobs, without resources, without access to the train that in the past took them north. With the prohibition of using public transport and buses, they are opting for more dangerous routes, they are at the expense of crime and corrupt officials ”, he pointed out.

