The huge LeBron James cap that drove everyone crazy at the Los Angeles Lakers

Admin 6 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 37 Views

NBA

The shirt 6 of the Los Angeles quintet showed off defensively with an incredible blocking that generated euphoria among the entire squad and its fans.

Ronald ortega

For Ronald ortega

Lebron James
© Andy Lyons | Getty ImagesLebron James
Ronald ortega

Los angeles lakers struggles to find its competitive rhythm in this season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). When Lebron James it’s okay, the rest of the squad is just fine and great results are being achieved.

Abdominal injury to the t-shirt 6 of the angelino quintet had Frank Vogel taken by the hair. Now the team’s top figure is back and ready to go. contribute as much as you can to return the Lakers to where they deserve to be because of their history.

The most recent performance of ‘Bron it was against Orlando Magic on the court of the Staples Center (soon Crypto.com Arena) where he left 30 units, 10 assists and 11 rebounds in 37 minutes of action, getting another triple-double in his career.

LeBron James’ Merciless Cover

Throughout the years, the NBA has witnessed the towering offensive talent of LeBron James. However, many forget that it also has defensive qualities, and precisely, before Magic he ‘did magic’ and let it out.

In the second quarter, ‘The King’ took it upon himself to say: not here! to RJ Hampton from Orlando magicWell, coming from behind and falling by surprise, he hit the whole ball while he was getting ready to enter the basket, denying the billing of two points.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

International press raves about ‘Checo’ Pérez in Verstappen championship

Sergio Pérez received high marks from the media due to his performance that helped Max …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved