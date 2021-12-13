The incandescent flame of Guadalupano fervor blankets NYC

With great emotion, hundreds of Guadalupe faithful celebrated the 490th anniversary of the appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe, in the Cathedral of San José in Brooklyn.

“My faith for the Virgin of Guadalupe, gratitude and I have always grown with the belief of the Virgin because she has been very good, she protects us,” commented one of the pilgrimage participants.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens, Robert Brennan, showed his appreciation for this Mexican Catholic tradition. And it is that in the cathedral from the roof of the building shows the importance of this veneration in the Catholic faith: “The Virgin of Guadalupe appeared here in the Americas and her message is for us: do not fear, do not fear. Mexicans and the joy of the presence of the Lord under the protection of the Virgin of Guadalupe. “

After the mass, the tour of the different Guadalupan banners begins and the bishop is in charge of passing the fire that comes from the hill of Tepeyac in Mexico, where the virgin appeared to Juan Diego in 1531.

And it is that each of these parishioners will take her to their different parishes: “Excited … Happy. Last year, unfortunately, it was not possible and it was felt and this year we were able to live it again”, explains a faithful from Guadalupe.

And so the streets of Prospect Heights are filled with music, cars with Mexican flags and banners of the Virgin and hundreds of religious who do not care how far they will carry this lit torch.

Some parishioners walked up to three hours to be able to carry the Guadalupe flame from San José Cathedral to their local church.

And it is that several run and participate in this pilgrimage as a form of gratitude or commitment to the brunette to grant them a miracle.

In the end, this tradition continues to grow and expand because it is not only a sample of the Catholic faith, but of Mexican culture itself: “She is our mother, she is our protector and the one who intercedes for us,” says one of the participants.