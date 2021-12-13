The Mets have three finalists for manager

The Mets from New York have three (3) finalists for the position of manager in MLB. Then the same.

Finalists

Buck Showalter (free agent)

Joe Espada (Houston Astros bench coach)

Matt Quatraro (Tampa Bay Rays bench coach)

Mets manager finalists: Showalter, Espada, Quatraro – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2021

Steve Cohen

According to Jon Heyman himself, Steve Cohen the owner will now enter the interview process for his Mets manager.

Buck Showalter and Joe Espada are two of the finalists for the Mets managerial job. There is believed to be a 3rd finalist as well. Owner Steve Cohen will now enter the interview process. @ Joelsherman1 and @KenDavidoff on it – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2021

To interview

According to Joel Sherman, Espada, Showwalter and Quatraro will be interviewed in New York this week and the Mets are expected to select their manager at the end of the week.

Espada, Showwalter, Quatraro will each interview in New York this week. Expectation is a manager will be picked by the #Mets by the end of the week – Joel Sherman (@ Joelsherman1) December 12, 2021

Excuse me

This week the Mets asked the Major Leagues for permission to interview Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro.

