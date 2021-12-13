The Mets have three finalists for manager

Admin 14 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 48 Views

The Mets from New York have three (3) finalists for the position of manager in MLB. Then the same.

Finalists

  • Buck Showalter (free agent)
  • Joe Espada (Houston Astros bench coach)
  • Matt Quatraro (Tampa Bay Rays bench coach)

Steve Cohen

According to Jon Heyman himself, Steve Cohen the owner will now enter the interview process for his Mets manager.

To interview

According to Joel Sherman, Espada, Showwalter and Quatraro will be interviewed in New York this week and the Mets are expected to select their manager at the end of the week.

Excuse me

This week the Mets asked the Major Leagues for permission to interview Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro.

Participate here in just three steps.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

‘Canelo was the best of 2021’; They blame Faitelson for being incongruous

Editorial Mediotiempo Mexico City / 12.12.2021 14:02:57 Canelo Alvarez held a total of three fights …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved