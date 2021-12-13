the Naples; This is how the play-offs keys were left to enter the eighth of the Europa League

2021-12-13

This Monday the draw for the eliminatory play-off was held to play the UEFA Europa League, the second most important club-level competition in Europe, at the entity’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Barcelona of Spain will play this tournament for the first time since the 2003-2004 season, when it was called only UEFA Cup. Those who were third in their group in the Champions League and they will play the respect for entering the round of the 16 best in Europe against him Naples from Italy.

The Parthenopeans were two weeks ago the leaders of the A series Italian, losing their unbeaten in the league until November 21. Now they are fourth with 36 units, while the first, Inter, has 40. Barcelona, ​​in Spain, is eighth, 18 points behind Real Madrid. This crossing was also repeated in the eighths, but from the Champions, in the resumption of the competition after the pandemic, in August 2020, when Barcelona won the return leg 3-1 at the Camp Nou (4-1 aggregate).

This is how the crosses of the play-offs in the Europa League were: Sevilla vs Dynamo Zagreb Atalanta vs Olympiacos RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad Barcelona vs Naples Zenit vs Betis Borussia Dortmund vs Glasgow Rangers Sheriff vs Braga Porto vs Lazio

THE TEAMS IN DISPUTE AND THE FORMAT Pot 1 (Second in Europe): Rangers, Real Sociedad, Napoli, Olympiacos, Lazio, Red Star, Real Betis, Dinamo Zagreb. Pot 2 (Third of the Champions) Leipzig, Porto, Dortmund, Sheriff, Barcelona, ​​Atalanta, Seville, Zenit. For the round of 16 stage, eight teams are already classified, being the winners of each group of the competition and these are: Lyon, Monaco, Spartak Moscow, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Braga, Leverkusen, West Ham. The second of each group will play a round trip key against the third seeds in the first round of the UEFA champions league, who will close the tie as visitors.