The player who most resembles Michael Jordan according to experts

ESPN journalist Stephen A. Smith revealed the player who looks more like Michael Jordan in the NBA than LeBron James.

The history of the NBA has as two of its highest representatives Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The legacy of the two living legends often falls into a thousand and one comparison, but this time a third protagonist emerged according to experts: Stephen Curry.

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most recognized journalists in the NBA and in one of his speeches on ESPN’s First Take program, he was encouraged to say that Stephen Curry is more like Michael Jordan than LeBron James.

Before uploading the video to Instagram and exploding the social network with thousands of views and ‘Likes’, Smith clarified that it does not mean that Curry is better than LeBron. Everything happens because of what the Golden State Warriors point guard makes teammates and rivals feel when he is on an NBA court.

“What happens is that it extends the defense and makes all defenses vulnerable to all the ancillary parts around Steph Curry because you’re opening shots for Jordan Poole, Toscano Anderson, Gary Payton II and others”Smith stated.

The player who most resembles Michael Jordan according to Stephen A. Smith

Rivals of Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls barely knew they were playing MJ the feeling of fear and terror washed over most of them. A situation similar to the one that happens when Stephen Curry is going to throw a triple from impossible distances according to Stephen A. Smith.

“When You thought about facing MJ, you were scared to death about how to defend him. Steph Curry has you scared by the time he passes the middle of the court “Smith concluded to determine that the Warriors star is more like Michael Jordan than LeBron.