The PRM frees Abinader’s path towards repostulation

During the weekend, the president of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), José Ignacio Paliza, stated that the change in the statutes of his party has not been made with the main purpose of facilitating the reappointment of the current president Luis Abinader because “that it is resolved in the Constitution ”, but to adapt them to the new times and the laws that they should recognize.

The statements of the also Administrative Minister of the Presidency and of who could be one of the presidential figures of the ruling party come after last week, its executive management approved a reform to its internal statutes, including a modification to article 101 that prevented the consecutive replenishment of the current president.

That article 101 that professes that “until the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) calls a congress to debate the issue of presidential re-election, it will be prohibited”, and therefore must wait until its approval in an extraordinary convention of His militancy for the modification to be official was the only link that limited Abinader to present himself again as the candidate of that party, since article 124 of the Constitution establishes that the “President of the Republic may choose to a second consecutive period and may never run for the same position or for the Vice-presidency of the Republic.

Debate

The issue of a possible reinstatement of the current head of state has returned to the public arena in the last two weeks; at the beginning of the month, the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, said that “if the horizon continues to expand (for the Government beyond 2023), we will go further”, after delivering the first stage of the “Paseo del Río ”as part of the Nuevo Domingo Savio project, National District.

These statements by the Minister of the Presidency came after the head of state raised the issue of a possible re-appointment for a second term last September, when participating in a radio program, in which he cherished the idea of ​​the possibility of aspiring to a second consecutive term.

On that occasion, when interviewed on the program “El Sol de la Mañana”, Abinader stated that he will not play “hypocrisy” and will not rule out the probabilities of that second presidential term, while establishing that he will evaluate the issue of repeating as candidate in a year and a half. Just five months before that participation, the president had ordered to stop all the declarations on the topic.

Before and now

In the opposition, the current head of the Executive Power always showed a position contrary to consecutive presidential reelection, but since it is allowed by the current Constitution, the possibility was never completely closed. In April, he asked the leadership of the Modern Revolutionary Party not to touch on this issue for the next two years and to concentrate on government work.

Abinader’s reelection had been proclaimed last April by Minister Franklin García Fermín. The next day José Ignacio Paliza, president of the PRM, said that Abinader was not thinking about reelection.