The reason why Cruz Azul does not want León to be champion

December 12, 2021 · 18:40 hs

Atlas and Leon They will define the new champion of the MX League this Sunday, December 12, starting at 8:00 p.m. The Jalisco Stadium will witness the second Rojinegra coronation in history or the ninth star for the Fiera.

So far, the Overall score is 3-2 in favor of the Esmeraldas, who simply do not have to lose to be crowned in this Scream Mexico A21. A defeat by one goal difference would send the match to overtime, while if it is by two annotations, the champion will be Atlas.

It is in these types of matches that more fans come out for the teams. For example, León “will receive” the support of Guadalajara fans, who do not want their neighbor to be crowned in Mexican soccer. While in Atlas it has been seen that the followers of other teams have sent their good vibes for the Final, but there is a team interested in León losing: Cruz Azul.

León could reach Cruz Azul in championships

If the team he leads Ariel Holan manages to win the championship, they would reach nine league titles, the same amount that Cruz Azul has. However, the difference is that León spent a long time in the promotion division, so it would be a great achievement for them to reach the Machine in titles.

While Cruz Azul had to wait more than 20 years to win a championship again, The last one they had won was in 1997, until Juan Reynoso arrived and guided the cement team to the title in the Guardianes 2021 tournament.

If the Lion is consecrated champion, Cruz Azul would lose the honor of being the fourth institution with the most championships in Mexico. They currently occupy that place and are only surpassed by América (the top winner with 13 championships), Chivas (12 titles) and Toluca (10 championships), so they would have to share the nickname of being the fourth most winning squad in Mexico.

The titles of the Lion

La Fiera has been Mexican soccer champion eight times. The first was in the Major League 1947-48. They tied for the first place with Gold, for which they had to play a tiebreaker game that they won with a score of 2-0. The two-time championship came at 48-49 when they beat Atlas by one point.

The third star came in the 51-52 season when they were crowned with 31 units and leaving Guadalajara in second place. In the 55-56 finished in first place over Gold, from there they had to wait until the campaign 1991-92 to be crowned again in Mexico. Their rival in the Final was Puebla, whom they beat 2-0 on aggregate.

For him Apertura 2013 beat America in the Final with a 5-1 aggregate. They won a two-time championship in the Closing 2014 by beating the Tuzos del Pachuca with a 4-3 aggregate in overtime.

His last title was in the Guardians 2020. Under the command of Nacho Ambriz, León beat Pumas 3-1 in the Final to get the eighth star of its history and surpass the university students and the Tigres with one more championship. That is why the Fiera will seek to win another championship and be among the most winners in Mexico.