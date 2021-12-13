The seven iconic films starring Vicente Fernández

Most know the indelible musical career of renowned Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, but the mark he left on the cinema of his country will also remain in time, especially some of the most significant of the more than 40 films in which he participated between 1972 and 1991.

1. “TACOS AL CARBÓN” (1971)

With this film by Alejandro Galindo, El Charro de Huentitán’s film career began, in which he played a taquero (taco vendor) from the capital who, thanks to a raffle, was able to create a chain of taquerías. Sonia Amelio, Adalberto Martínez and Ana Martín, among others, also appeared in the film.

2. “THE LAW OF THE MOUNT” (1976)

This film by Alberto Mariscal was key – along with “Picardia Mexicana (1978) – in Fernández’s film career and is based on” El niño de la bola “, a novel by Pedro Antonio Alarcón that recounts an impossible and youthful love.

3. THE SON OF THE PEOPLE (1976)

The film, directed by René Cardona, tells the story of a taxi driver who falls in love with an announcer who ends up deceiving him, which makes him return to his hometown (Huentitán el Alto, the same as Fernández himself), where a group of young people who are not used to the ranch.

4. “JUAN CHARRASQUEADO AND GABINO BARRERA, THEIR TRUE HISTORY” (1982)

In this peculiar story, two heroes who are united by their desire for adventure are separated by falling in love with the same woman. The film is directed by Rafael Villaseñor and actors such as Blanca Guerra, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Carlos Derbez and Maribel Guardia appear.

5. THE MALE (1987)

The film, also by Rafael Villaseñor, stars Fernández and Eulalio González, who play two peasants who live off the food they steal and admire a character from a soap opera who kidnaps women. This comedy featured a versatile and mature Fernández.

6. FOR YOUR DAMN LOVE (1991)

The penultimate film starring Fernández, also directed by Villaseñor, tells the life of Ernesto Santos, a man who survives a tragedy and returns to the town where his wife lives, who believed him dead and left with another man, with whom Santos was he faces, kills him and has to flee again, a game that brings him love again.

7. “MY DEAR OLD MAN” (1991)

The end of Vicente’s film career ended with “My dear old man” (1991), in which he starred alongside his son Alejandro Fernández, and which tells the story of a man who intends to resume his relationship with his son after years of absence.