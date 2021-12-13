The system that will give greater security to bicycle transfers

A cell phone functions as a brain that processes warnings from the cameras on the front and rear of the bicycle.

One of the greatest advances in automobile safety after the invention of the seat belt and air-bag has been electronic assistance systems that provide devices such as ABS and stability control. Without them, controlling a car in critical circumstances is much more difficult. In fact, it is these systems that many times avoid the impact.

But once they were sufficiently developed, the Artificial Intelligence provided a further breakthrough, by creating ways to alert drivers to the presence of other vehicles in the vicinity and erratic driving of the car itself. These systems, known as ADAS, are those that allow the car not to deviate from the lane, or that the driver knows that he has a car in his blind spot, and even allow the vehicle in which they are installed, to stop to zero if it detects an obstacle ahead and its driver does not react on time.

ADAS systems in automobiles have been one of the greatest advances in active safety

However, from the health crisis of the COVID-19 in 2020 and the environmental movements for some years before, the use of the car as a private means of transport is beginning to have strong competition in bicycles.

Mobility experts assure that the personal transport of the future is neither the electric car nor the autonomous vehicle, but the bicycle. And since the electric bikes, which do not avoid the work of pedaling, but require it to later use that accumulated electrical energy for certain moments or selected by the cyclist, the use of the two traction wheels has increased even more throughout the world.

The SteetLogic system for now only detects cars, but in a second stage it will be able to perceive other bicycles, pedestrians and even wells and small animals

But bikes still have the safety issue they can’t solve, which, like motorcycles, means being exposed to its users, not only because they must be in constant balance but also in the event of falls or impacts. Sharing the streets with cars, buses, trucks or even motorcycles always puts cyclists at a disadvantage.

The company StreetLogic It has been proposed to develop a system of cyclist assistance, which allows you to give some help to cope with traffic and thus improve active safety.

The StreetLogic system provides electric bicycles with the benefits of ADAS that assist users

It is a system of cameras that are installed one on the front and one on the back of the bicycle and requires a cell phone that fulfills the screen function in which to view the indications that are generated thanks to these cameras.

The software runs entirely in an application downloaded on the phone, in which the images that track the environment are analyzed and their possible movements are calculated. This is how they get to give early alerts to the bicycle driver, both auditory and visual on the phone screen. Also, the system connects between cameras and smartphone, so No connection to any internet network is required, nor is GPS geolocation necessary.

It is a simple system in terms of its operation, although it has the need to be electrically powered, Therefore, in this first stage, it is perfectly adapted to electric bicycles, which by their nature already have a source of energy, the same one that operates their electric motor to assist the cyclist.

Controlling the bicycle environment in traffic between cars, especially behind the rider, is one of the greatest aids of StreetLogic

But nevertheless, just by adopting a pre-charged electricity source such as a small battery, the StreetLogic could work perfectly on a normal bicycle, And even if a dynamo system were developed that regenerates kinetic energy from the pedals to an accumulator, one could perfectly even maintain the charge of a battery just by pedaling.

In this first phase system development, StreetLogic only tracks cars because they are the vehicles that most frequently have accidents with bicycles. Over time, and the advancement of software, it is expected that In a short time you can also detect other cyclists, pedestrians, and even holes or irregularities in the pavement, and even animals.

KEEP READING

Zero alcohol: more than a goal, a clamor to improve Road Safety

What are the 7 finalists for the Car of the year 2022

Bugatti “made to measure”, the way to have an absolutely unique car