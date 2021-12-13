They are the 5 finalists of Miss Universe 2021

The excitement to meet the winner of Miss Universe 70th edition grows more and more in the city of Eilat in Israel. And these are the candidates who managed to become one of the five finalists of the night:

Miss Paraguay Nadia ferreira, Colon, Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane, Miss Philippines Beatrice luigi gomez and Miss Colombia Valeria ayos.

Vote here for your favorite finalist in the top 5 of Miss Universe 70th edition and slide the screen to see the results, vote again and see more photos of the candidates.

