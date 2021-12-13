They find Verónica Forqué, Spanish actress, lifeless in Madrid

(CNN) – The Spanish actress, winner of four Goya awards, Verónica Forqué, was found dead at her home in Madrid this Monday morning.

The Community of Madrid’s Emergency Medical Service, known as SUMMA 112, found the body of the 66-year-old interpreter after receiving a notice at around 12:50 noon, local time, that alerted the presence of an unconscious woman at the scene, an emergency service spokesperson confirmed to CNN. The same source said they were unable to revive her.

The body of the actress was made available to the National Police to clarify the circumstances of her death.

The news of the death of Verónica Forqué caused a wave of reactions on social networks. The actor Antonio Banderas said goodbye to her with an emotional tweet in which he recalled his work with the actress: “my memory is that of a sweet, spiritual woman and a good companion.”

Reactions to the death of Verónica Foqué

The production company El Deseo, owned by director Pedro Almodóvar and his brother Agustín, dedicated a message to the artist’s family through their official Twitter account: “We would like to send all our love in these painful moments. The void that it leaves in our lives and our cinema is irretrievable ”.

Mariano Barroso, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain, also spoke, saying that “the entire profession mourns the loss of this emblematic and beloved actress. She was a woman of extraordinary sensitivity ”.

Forqué leaves behind a cinematographic legacy in which works by Pedro Almodóvar, Fernando Trueba and Luis García Berlanga stand out.