They go with the mission of overthrowing the Communications by Concacaf League

2021-12-12

Head down for having been eliminated in the tournament Opening-2021 of the Honduras National League, but convinced that around the corner they have their revenge, this is how the players of the blues of the Motagua to Guatemala. The establishment of the feathered ones turned the page and now they put the chip of the Concacaf League, where next Tuesday at 8:00 at night they will begin to build, either the blue glory, or the debacle in the era Diego Vazquez. The boys know there is no choice but to knock down the Creams at Doroteo Guamuch Flores to save the season from fire, which is being questioned by the fans. They lost the first leg of the final 1-2, but they have 90 minutes to reverse that. “Grateful to the fans with their unconditional support, unfortunately we always want to give them the joys they deserve, at this point we have not been able to but continue to have faith that we will always try to do our best and we go with the illusion of being able to bring that cup and dedicate it to God, our family and the fans, “he said. Omar elvir before boarding the plane that would take them to Guatemala city.

“This team always leaves everything, unfortunately sometimes they leave and sometimes not, we have to rethink what we are doing wrong and what is good, continue to perfect it,” he added. For the ‘Burrito’ one of the keys is to be mentally solid to get the boat from Motagüense forward. “We have to be prepared for that, mentally we have to be strong, there is the opportunity to reverse this by bringing that cup, we are aware of that and we have to analyze what is being done right and wrong and as a team be united and fight to the fullest. to overcome everything that has made it difficult for us to achieve our objectives ”. On the other hand, Juan Angel Delgado, A starter of the team, he does not hide that being left out in the National League was a blow. “We are going to take this commitment that we have and do it in the best way. It is not easy, it is a very strong blow for us but this is to reverse things and think about Communications, which is what is coming. “ Another who spoke before leaving for Guatemala it was Kevin Lopez, who has emerged as one of the figures of the Motagua. “It’s difficult, but this is football, you have to turn the page and think about Tuesday’s game, that’s what we have to do, we always want to do things right in each game but in this tournament we couldn’t achieve the goal, but now we are focused on the game against Communications ”.