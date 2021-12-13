They report changes for the flights from Cuba of the Caribbean Airlines company

The Cuban Company of Airports and Airport Services (ECASA) updated in the night hours of this December 11 that there would be changes in the departure and entrance of the flights of the Trinidadian company Caribbean Airlines to the “José Martí” International Airport of Havana .

These connections are widely used by Cuban citizens who need to access family reunification appointments from the United States Embassy in Guyana. Due to its importance, we convey how these changes would affect. According to the airport entity Caribbean Airlines, it changed the terminal for its operations.

“As of Saturday, December 11 your flights will be made through Terminal 3 from the “José Martí” International Airport. For more information, contact the airline or travel agency that issued your air ticket directly, ”they explain from the company’s official social networks.

The flight schedule issued by ECASA also informs that Caribbean Airlines, from Trinidad and Tobago will continue connecting Port of Spain and the Cuban capital, every Tuesday. As is known, this connection is vital for Cubans who need to travel to Guyana, since the company itself offers flights from Trinidad to that country. Either for appointments at the aforementioned Embassy or for shopping tourism.

OTHER PRECISIONS FOR CARIBBEAN FLIGHTS

Since the end of November, the company announced the need for passengers to do the check-up, four hours before departure for Caribbean Airlines flights.

In a notice on its social media pages, the airline explained that the decision to have passengers check in for their flights much earlier is to ensure there is enough time to go through the required security protocols and security and other processes. before departure.

Also, in countries where a curfew still exists, the airline is encouraging passengers to have the necessary documentation available once they have to arrive at the airport during curfew hours.

This Caribbean airline has once again operated almost daily flights between Guyana and the United States and Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados. As a rule, in these times of health crisis airlines have found themselves implementing additional security measures to protect crew and passengers.