They reported shooting during a tribute to Vicente Fernández on the Hollywood Walk of Fame PHOTO: ARCHIVE /CUARTOSCURO.COM

Everything was quiet in the Hollywood walk of fame, very close to the 6160 of the homonymous Boulevard, where the star of Vicente Fernandez, when a sound altered the order suddenly.

People enjoyed a well-deserved tribute to the “Charro de Huentitán”, to the rhythm of his music, on the speakers of some person or car, when the songs were interrupted for what apparently were shots.

This was reported by the reporter from CBS2, Rick Montanez, who through his social networks published the video of the moment when people react to what they probably were detonations of a weapon.

People enjoyed a well-deserved tribute to “Charro de Huentitán”, to the rhythm of his music (AP Photo / Claudio Cruz, File)

The same local channel reported that the police came immediately to the area of ​​the events and investigated an apartment building in front of the area, as one of the windows in the building exploded instantly.

The local police arrived in the area to cordon off the area; Some agents even went up to the roofs to locate potential shooters, but so far no fans have been reported injured or fatalities to mourn.

On the other hand the chain Fox News announced that around 8:30 p.m. the area was declared still active, and asked to avoid the area. A suspect has been detained.

Fans gathered around the Vicente Fernández star to pay him an emotional tribute with gifts, flowers and endless emotions, passion or love, revealing the fervent feeling that he provoked in the majority.

They reported shooting during a tribute to Vicente Fernández on the Hollywood Walk of Fame REUTERS / Eliana Aponte / File Photo

Due to the impressive history of professional improvement of Vicente Fernández, and the musical career he forged in Mexico, the so-called Hollywood walk of fame inaugurated a star with his name, in the musical category.

The date of the ceremony of honor for the so-called “Charro de Huentitán” was November 11, 1998, and located it at 6160 Hollywood Boulevard, in Los Angeles, California.

The moment was one of the big news on Mexican and Spanish-speaking television in the United States (USA). Newscasts from all over the world did interviews, went live and broadcast special programs.

Thousands of Mexicans gathered on the Boulevard. Many of them dressed as charro, others and many others, with many seeds of shouting from an early hour.

The authorities declared the area as active, asked to clear the area, not approach and, so far, there is a suspect detained by the Los Angeles Police REUTERS / Henry Romero / File Photo

His family was also present at the ceremony, highlighting the presence of a very young Alejandro Fernandez, who was taking his first steps in the entertainment industry.

Vicente Fernandez Jr, of whom there was still talk about his kidnapping, his wife, Cuquita, as well as Alberto Vázquez and Juan Gabriel, great friends of the singer, gathered at the unveiling.

“My pride is to have been born in a town in Mexico, and that my people in Mexico are here and also all the people who love me from Central and South America. This star is not from an artist, it is from Mexico, for you ”, he said during his speech.

The day turned into a whole party within the Los Angeles city. The bars didn’t slow down when they played their songs or in the markets of the area they played non-stop, even with live bands, and in the streets you could feel the excitement for the date.

What’s more, Don Chente took advantage of the moment to give his son, Vicente Fernández Jr, a special surpriseSince it was his birthday, and he had just gone through an unfortunate experience, he dedicated his star to him on the walk of fame.

