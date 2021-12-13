They search for a suspect of armed robbery of men he knows on Instagram in the Bronx – Telemundo New York (47)

Authorities are looking for a suspect in a pattern of robberies in the Bronx in which the woman allegedly meets the victim after speaking to them on Instagram.

According to the police report, the first case occurred on December 3, around 11:30 p.m., when a 24-year-old man was left to meet an unidentified woman, whom he met on Instagram, in the vicinity of 1705 Anthony Avenue. When the victim arrived at the scene, two people allegedly approached him and ordered him to remove his clothes and personal belongings with a pistol.

The suspects and the Instagram woman allegedly took her clothes and other items and fled in the victim’s car, a gray 2018 Infiniti sedan.

The second case occurred on Saturday, December 4, at around 8:00 pm, when a second victim, a 27-year-old man, again arranged to meet the woman he met on Instagram in the vicinity of 3408 Boller Avenue. On this occasion, the suspects, at gunpoint, took away his cell phone, coat, chain and a gold ring.

The victim then fled the scene in his vehicle, at which point the suspects fired a firearm. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

If you have information, you can confidentially call the Police at 1-888-57-PISTA.