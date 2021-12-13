this brutal smartwatch has more than 130 euros discount

The TicWatch Pro S plummets its price in a big way, it’s yours for only 127 euros on Amazon.

You save more than you spend. That is the best summary we can make of the offer that stars in the TicWatch Pro S in Amazon. The recommended retail price of this advanced smartwatch is 259.99 euros, but at the moment you can buy it for only 127.49 euros in the popular store. Therefore, the discount exceeds 130 euros and, thus, the money that you are going to spend on a high-quality smartwatch.

This smartwatch has a lot to offer you, with features such as its double screen. In addition, it is powered by a chip Qualcomm Snapdragon and Wear OS operating system, developed by Google. Of course, it does not lack valuable details, such as the NFC connectivity and good autonomy. Find out what you can earn from your purchase below.

Buy the TicWatch Pro S with more than 130 euros discount

The TicWatch Pro S is a classic looking smartwatch that is focused on sport. Has a excellent build quality, with stainless steel in the front, and a mix of carbon fiber and nylon in the chassis. Also has IP68 resistance to water and dust.

One of the most striking features of this smartwatch is that it has a double screen. The first one is technology AMOLED and has 1.39 inches, with resolution 400 X 400 pixels. In addition, the TicWatch Pro S has a transparent screen -FSTN- that allows you to view the content in any circumstance, even when sunlight is very influential. It shows you the basic information -time, steps taken, battery level- consuming less energy.

To offer good performance, the clock uses the power of the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100, which moves everything with ease thanks also to having 1 GB RAM. On the other hand, the smartwatch’s operating system is Wear OS, it has 8 GB of internal storage to store music and it also integrates a speaker that sounds great.

The TicWatch Pro S has a multitude of great value features and tools, such as the Google Assistant, the NFC chip or the Google Play Store. In addition, it comes loaded with sport and health functions, such as GPS, heart rate sensor, Vo2 MAX meter, sleep monitor and sound level meter.

Finally, the smartwatch mounts a 415 mAh battery which usually reaches the day and a half of autonomy with normal use. If you prefer to use only the transparent screen, this autonomy can grow up to 30 days. When using the charger, it only takes less than an hour to fully charge.

