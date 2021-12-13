this is how Quick View is arranged in Monterey

Last year, after three months of the MacBook Air M1, I told Genbeta that I was delighted with the new equipment, but that its brilliant hardware was weighed down by software that was not up to it. It is paradoxical, because software is what distinguishes a Mac the most, but as much as the public likes it, it has not been through its best moment in terms of stability in recent years.

That experience was with macOS Big Sur, but with macOS Monterey, things have improved a lot. Still, even though the big bugs we pointed out last year were fixed, the system still has a lot to polish. And the clearest proof has to do with what one of its best functions, Quick Look o Quick View, constantly crashing to many users who intend to use it.

Quick Look is probably the feature I most miss having in Windows (although there is a partial solution). It consists of being able to preview files of all kinds without opening them just by pressing the space bar. The problem, as I say, is that in macOS Monterey this feature “breaks” randomly. The quick fix is ​​to reboot, but there is another one that doesn’t require us to do this.

What is the Quick Look problem and how to fix it

The Quick Look problem in macOS Monterey is very simple. If we want to preview, for example, a photo that we have on the desktop or in any other directory, we will see something like this:





As you can see, what the window shows us is a large thumbnail of the image, but not the image itself, which should occupy the entire width of the temporary window. With other types of files (PDF, MP3, etc.) the same thing happens, the type of file is shown but without being reproduced.

The bug seems to be in the process “QuickLookUIService (Finder)”, which we can find by opening Activity Monitor. After locating it in our list of processes (for which we can use the search engine at the top right), we will have to close the process.





After closing it and using Quick View again with the photo that we put at the beginning of the example, we will see that the preview already shows what it should, the full photo:





Another more direct option is to Force restart the Finder. The quickest way to do this is to press the option / alt key and click on the Finder icon in the Dock, until the context menu shows something like this:





The problem with these solutions is that they are temporary, whether we close the process, force restart the Finder or restart the computer. It should be Apple that fixes the bug permanently so that it does not cause problems again.

Via | Manu Contreras