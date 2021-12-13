This is how Vicente Fernández was fired at his funeral next to the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe

It could not be otherwise. The last goodbye to Vicente Fernández was divided between what a conventional funeral means and a great concert for the faithful followers of Chente. It was part sadness and part celebration. And that is how he wanted it, who had made it very clear over the years that he did not want his final farewell to be just tears, but a celebration of what his life was on stage.

For this reason, on the afternoon of this Sunday, December 12, the coffin with his remains was taken to the VFG Arena, which the artist donated to his city of Guadalajara. There the coffin with his remains was placed, in full on the stage that was converted into a kind of altar, with a large crucifix presiding over the scene and to one side a beautiful image of the Virgin of Guadalupe to accompany the coffin of the “Charro de Huentitán “. On the coffin, which was surrounded by a sea of ​​white flowers, Chente’s favorite charro hat rests and shines in the reflection of the lights.

Doña Cuquita said goodbye with obvious pain to her “beautiful pretty sweetheart”, the idol Chente Fernández. (Reform Agency)

For hours and without ceasing, hundreds of people made short guards next to the remains of the Mariachi King. The first was in charge of his children, the three foals Vicente Jr., Gerardo and Alejandro Fernández. Then his children, grandchildren, nephews and other close friends passed by. Behind them, the logo with their initials circled on a giant screen and their mariachi played and sang their songs for hours below.

Thousands of people accompanied them and fought for the voice to win the battle with crying. They did not always succeed and not only in the case of fans of El Chente. The singer Pepe Aguilar, his wife and their minor children Leonardo and Ángela broke when they stood guard next to the coffin. The tears of Don Antonio Aguilar’s son rolled down her cheeks, while Angela held back the tears for the departure of the idol that one day gave her a horse on his birthday. That was once told to the Los Angeles Times in Spanish.

The same thing happened to many of his friends and relatives. Surely it was something that was experienced in many houses where you could see the live broadcast through Univision and then on Unimas to give way to the Grand Final of Mexican soccer.

Chente’s music filled with joy the thousands of people who came to the VFG Arena to say goodbye to Charro de Huentitán. (Reform Agency)

However, nothing was more moving than seeing his widow reach the coffin. There, Alejandro, the only son of Vicente Fernández to succeed as an artist, sang “Amor de los dos” hugging his mother María del Refugio, better known as Doña Cuquita, who was very affected and absent despite all the hubbub. he lived in the arena of the VFG Arena.

The eldest children of El Potrillo, Álex and the twins Camila and América stood guard twice with their respective partners. Everyone, including Álex’s wife, who is in the last stage of her first pregnancy, all dressed in closed black and with faces marked by sadness.

While different people were passing by Doña Cuquita to give her support, Karla Laveaga, Alejandro’s partner, did not detach for a moment and from time to time she spoke on the phone while giving directions to their conversation to the Foal.

Although the press was informed of this at the last minute, it quickly became clear that the tribute was something that the family had already planned to perfection.

The last thing Vicente Fernández wanted was for a circus to be made with his death. “I want them to give me a funeral like that of any being that ceases to exist,” Chente had said in more than one interview, whose remains were the reason for a heartfelt tribute with interpretations of his greatest hits on the voice and instruments of the Mariachi Azteca.

Thousands fired Mexican idol Vicente Fernandez. (Reform Agency)

Considering his multiple health problems and that he had been in critical condition for three months, it is no surprise that everything was ready. The doors of the VFG Arena will be open until 10 in the morning Guadalajara time on Tuesday, December 14.

Then a present body mass will be held and then his remains will travel to their final abode at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch. RIP