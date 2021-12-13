This is the CDMX restaurant, which belonged to Carmen Salinas, how much does it cost to eat there?

The weekend began with mourning for the world national artistic, due to the death of the lead actress Carmen Salinas placeholder image, who left this plane on Thursday, December 9, after that November 11, collapsed after a stroke in which she did not receive immediate attention, until an hour later, leaving her in eat natural and in a delicate state of health, from which he could no longer recover.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image was a Mexican actress who made her television debut in 1964 with the soap opera ‘The neighborhood’, but is remembered for its participation on the ficheras cinema, during the 70’s Y 80’s, which were abundant. This period was precisely the one that catapulted her to the fame and sneaked into imaginary collective already memes nails decades later, since he was a person who was always in force, because on more than one occasion he gave something to talk about.

In addition to acting in a large number of TV soaps, Carmen Salinas placeholder image was a member of Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), in its brief political incursion, served as federal deputy Come in 2015. Y 2018. And if this was not enough, she was also a businesswoman who saw the fruit of her effort, such as, for example, the production of the work ‘Adventuress‘ in 1997.

How much does it cost to eat at ‘La Casita de las sopas’?

But beyond the artistic realm, Carmen Salinas placeholder image also served in the restaurant industry, because in life, he opened a restaurant in one of the popular colonies of the Mexico City, that few knew, because in reality it is an establishment that began as a low profile, but later it became one of the most important meeting places in the area, thanks to its hosting of different celebrities.

Its about restaurant called ‘The House of Soups’, which is located in the colony Veronica Anzures, in the mayor’s office Miguel Hidalgo, since 1998, who some years later gave his daughter Maria Eugenia Plascencia, who to date continues to manage the place, which has a homey touch and warm that the hostess gave. And living up to its name, it has a great variety of soups unlike other establishments.

In addition to your fixed letter, there are options menu that change to newspaper and also there is traditional preparations, like their classic chiles en nogada during the national month or the cod and romeritos in December. It must be said that unlike other restaurants founded by celebrities, in this one you can eat well with about 250 pesos, because the prices are quite fair. According to their social networks, a regular meal can cost from $ 75 to $ 90 depending on the stew you choose.