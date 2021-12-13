This is the Declaration of Puerto Plata signed by the presidents of Costa Rica, Panama and the DR

Santo Domingo, RD.

President Luis Abinader and his counterparts from Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada and from Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen met for the third time in the framework of the Alliance for the Development of Democracy

At the meeting, the three leaders signed a joint declaration, named “Declaration of Puerto Plata”, where they congratulate the people of Honduras for the elections, reiterate the call to the international community to intervene in Haiti, and renew their commitment to the rule of law. , democracy, respect and promotion of human rights and freedom of expression, among other issues.

Below is the declaration signed by the three leaders.

III MEETING OF THE PRESIDENTS OF THE ALLIANCE FOR DEVELOPMENT IN DEMOCRACY

PUERTO PLATA DECLARATION

DECEMBER 11, 2021

The Presidents of Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic, meeting within the framework of the Alliance for Development in Democracy, in the city of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, on December 11, 2021, renew our commitment to the rule of law, democracy, respect and promotion of human rights and freedom of expression, the founding spirit of this Alliance. We will continue to work with our strategic partners to promote those democratic values.

In this sense, we declare the following:

POLITICAL DIALOGUE

one. We positively value the participation of our countries in the Summit for Democracy called by the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, in which topics of common interest were addressed, such as the defense of the democratic system and its values.

two. We congratulate the Honduran people, the electoral authorities and Mrs. Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, the first woman elected to the presidency of Honduras, for celebrating a successful election day. We recognize the work of the electoral observation mission of the Organization of American States, led by former President Luis Guillermo Solís.

3. We reiterate our concern about the continuing deterioration of the security, institutional and socio-economic situation in Haiti. We consider that the mandate of the United Nations Security Council, in force until July 2022, needs to be extended and strengthened. We call on the international community, in particular the United States, the European Union, Canada and France, to provide all the necessary support to the Haitian National Police with the immediacy that the seriousness of the situation warrants. We also call on the international community, in particular the United Nations Development Program and the Pan American Health Organization, to strengthen the public health system in Haiti, prioritizing primary care, maternal and child care, vaccination against COVID and general medicine.

Four. We reiterate our proposal presented in the Panama declaration on a roadmap to implement a comprehensive development plan for Haiti that includes pacification, infrastructure, reforestation and financing.

5. We reiterate our concern about the situation in Nicaragua and, consequently, we demand from the Nicaraguan government the immediate release of the political prisoners.

6. We agree that, as members of the System, we must promote a regional agenda aimed at the implementation and monitoring of joint actions, to move towards a robust, efficient, transparent system with high management capacity. In this sense, we positively value that the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Central American Integration System (SICA) will be exercised by Panama and the Dominican Republic, during 2022.

7. We instruct our foreign ministers to present, at the highest level, the purposes of this Alliance to strategic partners, such as the United States and the European Union, and to share the challenges and concerns that we face as a region, such as the migratory situation, the Haiti’s situation and access to financing for development.

COOPERATION

8. We will continue to collaborate in the identification of priority development areas in the three countries, particularly in relation to climate change, food security, education, human talent management, and science, technology and innovation.

9. We instruct our Ministers of Finance or Economy and Finance to convene a working table with the governors before the regional development banks so that they present at the next meeting of the Alliance, to be held in the first quarter of 2022, a proposal for innovative mechanisms of financing for a solid economic recovery that allows progress towards the achievement of the sustainable development goals.

TRADE AND INVESTMENT

10. We recognize that Costa Rica, Panama, and the Dominican Republic maintain a solid relationship, in which they have jointly promoted important agendas for the region. This is particularly valuable in the current situation where challenges are emerging in different latitudes. In trade matters, as member countries of the World Trade Organization, we believe in the multilateral trading system as a tool to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth, as well as confirming our confidence and willingness to take advantage of the spaces for dialogue and agreement established to that our countries can deepen trade liberalization in the aspects that unite us and at the same time overcome the usual differences that arise in international trade.

eleven. We welcome the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding that provides for the creation of a ministerial working group to deepen synergies and exchange potential opportunities for regionalization in value chains between the Parties. Likewise, and with the aim of strengthening their commercial relations and the complementarity of their economies, as well as jointly identifying opportunities derived from nearshoring for the region, we instruct the competent portfolios to promote exchanges with relevant institutions in partner countries, as well as with the Multilateral financial agencies, such as the IDB, CAF, the World Bank, CABEI, among others, on issues of shared interest that are jointly identified in trade and investment matters.

12. We welcome the initiative to create a High Level Business Council within the framework of the Alliance, which makes recommendations to governments and fosters a deeper and more profitable relationship between the private sector of the Alliance and the private sector of other strategic allies such as United States of America.

We promise that the next meeting of the Alliance will be held in Costa Rica in the first quarter of 2022.