This is what is known about the inheritance left by Vicente Fernández

The mexican singer Vicente Fernandez He died this Sunday in the early hours of the morning and his relatives are devastated by his loss of family. Although they are at the wake, many of his followers wonder what will happen to the inheritance left by ‘Chente’ Fernández.

According to statements that the singer had given years ago, the singer’s heritage is already distributed. “I already gave them everything in life, because then the lawsuits come,” he told the magazine ‘Who’.

What was known is that his son Gerardo will have 20 hectares of the ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’ left. Meanwhile, his son Vicente Jr. will have the five restaurants that belonged to his father. His adoptive daughter Alejandra, who currently works as a graphic designer, has her own goods company where she manufactures POP material such as bags.

Regarding Alejandro Fernández, there were rumors at the time that he had been disinherited. However, it was ‘Chente’ himself who assured that he “doesn’t need anything, but I gave him the same as the others.” These gossip came from a source close to the family who assured that the decision was due to the fact that he never left the nightlife.

“Don Vicente has talked ad nauseam with him. He has begged him to give up the excesses but Alejandro does not come to his senses; Although he promises that he will leave the party, he cannot and that is why it hurts Don Vicente, because Doña Cuquita pays for the broken dishes, since whenever she finds out about a scandal in which Alejandro is involved, she gets sick ” , stated in 2019.

Although there is still no real figure of all the capital and patrimony of the Mexican, it is known that in 50 years of artistic career he collected 1,900 million streams, 70 million records sold, 25 films, 14 Premios Lo Nuestro, 8 Grammy awards, 4 soap opera main themes, 3 Latin Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

However, so far, his family is very sensitive about the death. Before learning about his father’s death, Alejandro Fernández asked his audience to pray for him. “I think this is one of the most difficult nights and I think that love and music is medicinal. I have always believed in miracles, ”he said last Saturday.