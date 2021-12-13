This Nokia was intended to be the union of Android and Windows Phone

Related news

December is an intense month in the mobile phone market, with relevant presentations such as that of Xiaomi and its Xiaomi 12, but it is also a time for nostalgia, even if it is nostalgia for just a few years ago. Nokia is possibly the brand that can appeal the most to that sentiment in Europe, even if we are talking about an unknown mobile that did not see the light of day.

Let’s go back to 2014. Nokia had just made the leap from Windows Phone to Android after realizing that it was not feasible to fight against the duopoly that Apple and Google had built. We saw the first proposals in that line, the Nokia X Series, but not its successor.

This was the Nokia Ion Mini 2

That model would be the Nokia Ion Mini 2 which now it’s leaked, a model that was destined to be launched with the Nokia N1, its first Android tablet, but that did not see the light of day.

And the video I promised you. Keep an eye on my account since I am gonna post many canceled Nokia devices over the next few days; including the legendary Kataya: pic.twitter.com/RHEGAeO0PG – Dimitrios Vlachos (@ileios) December 10, 2021

As can be seen in the photographs, and in the video, this device was quite small, at least by current standards, but above all it used a curious interface.

Of course, the profile of the device draws a lot of attention, with a very pronounced wedge shape, something that has not been seen in leading brand phones.

Uniting Android and Windows Phone

Although Microsoft’s mobile operating system did not succeed, many of us praised its ability to work smoothly in terminals with adjusted benefits.

The reaction speed, the fluidity of the movements, was well above the Android models with the same characteristics from other manufacturers.

This can also be seen in the launcher that was designed for this Nokia Ion Mini 2, an evolution of the Nokia Z Launcher and that clearly revealed both its influence from Android and the heritage of Windows Phone.

A pity that Nokia does not overcome to take the pulse of the market and end up disappearing as a differentiating brand, something that would not hurt at the moment.

