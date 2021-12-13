This was Alejandro Fernández’s violent reaction to the unauthorized biography of his father

“The Last King” by Olga Wornat, is the publication that has unleashed the anger of the Fernández family due to the accusations for the kidnapping of Vicente Fernández Jr.

After retiring from the stage for two years Alejandro Fernández returned to the National Auditorium with his tour “Made in Mexico”, as expected the media were also present to question him about the recent publication “The Last King” an unauthorized biography of Argentine journalist Olga Wornat.

Journalists from specialized media were at the hotel waiting for the Foal, to ask him about the controversial book and the personal details that it exposes about the Fernández dynasty. The questions quickly filled the singer’s patience and he couldn’t help but question Wornat’s version.

“I can’t tell you anything … Or be that guy, let’s talk well about what they’re going to say. I’m going to ask you to find out well. Madr * s okay. Who is an Argentine to talk about my father and our family? I don’t want to know anything, “he attacked the cameras present.

One of the most controversial situations that the book narrates is the kidnapping that his Vicente Fernández Jr. experienced, presumably at the hands of his brother Gerardo Fernández, something that the Argentine writer firmly maintains and this was the main reason for the singer’s anger at the insistence of the media for more details.

The Argentine journalist explained during a YouTube interview with Julio Astillero that Gerardo Fernández was the most controversial son of Vicente Fernández, and also assured in his publication that he had relations with one of the deceased leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, although he did not provide details.

“Gerardo is the middle son, who is ambitious, who is unscrupulous, has shady relationships, who was able to rob his father, he was able to rob his brother because he handled the money from the palenques, in addition to robbing him of Juan Gabriel, he lied to his father and he is the one who is going to take over the entire empire that Vicente Fernández leaves, “attacked the author of the unauthorized biography, which is now available.

According to sources close to Wornat, the suspicious disappearance of Vicente Fernández Jr. was the fault of Gerardo who forcibly admitted him to a clinic while the father of the Fernández dynasty was distributing the inheritance among the children.

