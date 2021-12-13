Tom Brady sets new NFL record for most passes thrown

Editorial Mediotiempo

Tom Brady keeps breaking all possible records that is in the NFL and this Sunday in Week 14 of the NFL could not fail, since He only needed 18 completions to pass Drew Brees, who held the mark for the most successful submissions with 7,142.

In the second quarter of the meeting between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills, the GOAT registered its pass number 7,143 with a jewel of launch when connecting with Mike Evans, thus becoming the quarterback with most passes completed in history.

Other brands he broke

This season has been historic for Tom Brady and not only for continuing to play at 44, but also because has broken some major records in his career that no other quarterback has been able to reach.

In Week 4 facing his former team the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback broke the record for most yards per pass passing the 80,358 yard mark possessed by Drew Brees, who retired last year.

On the other hand, in Week 7 of this campaign against the Chicago Bears, the seven-time Super Bowl winner became the first quarterback to reach the 600 passing touchdown mark. Curiously, the aforementioned records were achieved with the hands of Mike Evans, since he caught all those passes.