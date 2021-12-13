Tunden to Zoraida Gómez for a photo with Vicente Fernández | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- After the death of Vicente Fernandez a large number of artists and public figures have expressed their regret, among these people the actress Zoraida Gomez posted a photo next to Charro de Huentitán where it indicated that the interpreter had been his first kiss.

So the Internet users did not take long to make their opinion known, thus generating controversy since Zoraida’s age when the photo was taken called attention, in addition to the fact that Gómez shared the photo with the message

You gave me my first kiss, I will always remember you, great artist and great human being ”

To which internet users reacted immediately.

The response of his followers

– “Your post is unnecessary at this time.”

– “Tell me that you are looking for fame without telling me that you are looking for fame. Unnecessary. ️ ️ ️ ️ ”.

– “Is it me or was I a minor? Very out of place your photo the truth and the message ”.

In addition to the fact that the photo made some remember the Chente’s background, as there had already been controversy over the singer’s acts.

– “How silly in itself Don Vicente was not taken down with a long hand and with this photo UNNECESSARY worse … if you are going to remember him, remember him with a photo of him alone and not with you who just want to attract attention and morbid” said a netizen on the subject.

So the actress Zoraida Gomez it was necessary to erase the photo with which he would have remembered Vicente Fernández after his death.