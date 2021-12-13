UEFA cancels the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League; Real Madrid gets angry and Guardiola reacts

2021-12-12

– Welcome to the minute by minute of the UEFA Champions League draw- 7:42 am: This is how he reacted Pep Guardiola before the repetition of the draw. To his team, the Manchester City, had touched the Villarreal Spanish: “I think it’s fair. It was a mistake and sometimes these things happen. It must be repeated so that there is nothing suspicious, “he explained at a press conference. 7:30 am: Meanwhile, the Juventus…

7:20 am: Florentino Pérez He agrees that the draw be repeated, but that it does not harm his pairing with Benfica since this had no influence on the error, they report in Spain. 7:14 am: Toni Kroos, also a player of the Real Madrid, spoke about the pairing failure. “Any predictions for the draw?” The German tweeted wryly.

7:10 am: According to information provided by the Cope Chain, the Real Madrid has contacted UEFA and has marked as “inadmissible” that the draw be repeated in full, as they classify this as “adulteration”. 7:00 am: Rodrigo Goes, forward of Real Madrid, mocks UEFA’s decision after the draw. He shared a GIF of the VAR.

6:34 am: A new scandal in the UEFA, who announced almost an hour and thirty minutes that the draw for the eighth of the Champions League it is totally null due to an error in its execution. “Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the referees on which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA champions league”, The entity communicated on Twitter. The case came because the draw was fradulent for Atlético de Madrid, which had been paired with Bayern Munich; the Spanish club spoke with the confederation and this was the result.

What did not have to happen happened: the UEFA He put Liverpool’s ball into the hype of the rojiblancos rivals, against whom he could not play because they faced each other in the group stage, instead of an eligible rival such as Manchester United. The UEFA He made a mistake when putting the balls and also in the computer program, as shown on the screen, in which the red color for Manchester and the green for the Pool appeared, when it should have been the other way around.

Given this computer failure, the draw was void and will be held again at 3:00 p.m. in Switzerland, that is, 8:00 a.m. in Honduras and Central America. – This is how the keys to the eighth of Champions had been- Football had given us a new opportunity to enjoy two new confrontations between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when the PSG Y Manchester United in the deulo the round of 16 of the UEFA champions league. Other important keys that were paired were between the Real Madrid, which had luck against the Portuguese Benfica, while the Bayern Munich I was going to play against a classic rival, such as the Atlético de Madrid. Atletico Madrid (ESP) – Bayern Munich (ALE) Liverpool (ING) – Salzburg (AUS) Real Madrid (ESP) – Benfica (POR) Manchester City (ING) – Villareal (ESP) Inter Milan (ITA) – Ajax (HOL) Chelsea (ING) – Lille (FRA) Juventus (ITA) – Sporting Lisbon (POR) PSG (FRA) – Manchester United (ING)