Vasiliy Lomachenko did enough to earn a shot against George Kambosos Jr., but will he get it?

Vasiliy Lomachenko was on the brink of the declaratory victory he was looking for Saturday, the kind of performance that could give him a shot at the undisputed lightweight championship.

After knocking down Richard Commey in the seventh round of their lightweight fight at Madison Square Garden in New York, Lomachenko did not come out directly from stoppage. He begged the corner of his enemy to stop the contest.

The maneuver ended up costing Lomachenko the final TKO victory, and instead settled for a decision victory in which he advanced comfortably down the stretch.

Yes, Lomachenko was dominant. He displayed classic form by using angles, feints and deft footwork to slide around Commey and confuse the former champion. But was it the kind of explosive victory that will leave fans screaming for a clash with George Kambosos Jr. for all four lightweight titles?

“I need this opportunity [por el título indiscutido]”said Lomachenko, ESPN’s 8th pound-for-pound fighter.” I’ll go anywhere I need to go to fight. [Kambosos]. … I need all four belts. “

Instead, Lomachenko is likely to find himself mingled with Devin Haney, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and maybe even Ryan Garcia for a shot at the new lightweight king. Between Haney, Tank and Lomachenko, all of whom competed within eight days of each other, it is difficult to cement a standout between them.

Lomachenko achieved the most uneven victory, but was arguably facing the lightest opposition in the group (Isaac Cruz hadn’t been tested, but he had talent, and he pushed Davis to the brink).

Vasiliy Lomachenko, right, dropped Richard Commey in the seventh round but let him get away. Mikey Williams / Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

The 28-year-old Kambosos has already said that for his first defense, the place should be his country of Australia, where he received a hero’s welcome earlier this week.

The long flight back to Sydney came after Kambosos defeated Teófimo López two weeks ago to unify the belts, and then endured a whirlwind tour of scouting missions. First, he was in the ring for Haney’s decision win over Joseph “JoJo” Diaz a week later. The next day, he was in Los Angeles for Davis’ tougher than expected win over Cruz.

All the best lightweights are sure to compete for the chance to face Kambosos, but the decision rests with the champion. He always promised to pick the lightweight that impressed him the most, and now Lomachenko has a compelling case.

Davis and Garcia are America’s biggest lightweight attractions, but Lomachenko undoubtedly has more recognition around the world. The boisterous chants of “Loma” that began before the opening bell on Saturday were further proof of his star power and business appeal that could help Lomachenko and Top Rank lure Kambosos with a bigger financial package. Kambosos is a free agent but promoted by Lou DiBella, who just teamed up with Bob Arum for the Commey fight and has a history of working with Top Rank.

Regardless of what Lomachenko does next, he’s not immediately interested in the showdown with 130-pound champion Shakur Stevenson that Arum has proposed.

“I have a goal, I have a dream: undisputed champion in the lightweight division,” Lomachenko said. “So I stay at 135 and continue my career.”

Stevenson had a different view of what Lomachenko’s aspirations should be at age 33.

“If Lomachenko fights Kambosos next week, nine out of 10 people will pick Lomachenko to beat Kambosos … because stylistically we know that Lomachenko is better than Kambosos,” Stevenson told ESPN. “But if he fights me, some people may choose him to win, some people will choose me to win. It’s more like a 50-50 fight.

“He had his shot at all the belts. At this point in his career, I think you should be looking for big money fights, making as much money as he can get because he’s not going to box forever.”

Lomachenko said Thursday that the loss to Lopez gave him renewed motivation in boxing. The two-time Olympic gold medalist from Ukraine admitted that he believed he could beat Lopez with “one arm,” referring to the torn rotator cuff with which he entered the ring.

With his shoulder surgically repaired and feeling 100 percent healthy, Lomachenko looked like he did before in a destruction of Masayoshi Nakatani in June. Barring the TKO, Lomachenko looked just as good against Commey, a much more accomplished fighter than Nakatani.

Lomachenko entered the Lopez fight as the best 135-pounder in the world. His variety of speed, pinpoint precision and astonishing intelligence in the box brought him to the top of the pound-for-pound list. After Lopez’s setback, and now after two convincing victories, he once again looks like the most talented lightweight in boxing. But he is not the champion yet. In the immediate aftermath of another impressive victory, he could be the favorite for a shot against Kambosos and, more importantly, all the belts the Australian owns.

With four lightweight fights squashed together in 15 days, we’ll rarely have a better chance of surveying the landscape. Right now, in the immediate aftermath of his great performance against Commey, it’s hard to see anyone beating Lomachenko.

We saw Kambosos narrowly overtake Lopez and Haney tasted late by Diaz. Davis was the least impressive of the group against Cruz, the underdog with little chance of winning. Of course, it is never that simple. Kambosos was gaining ground in the competition and Haney was also fighting the best opponent of his career. Davis wrestled with an injured left hand for much of the fight.

Lomachenko was also unharmed. He absorbed a lot of powerful shots to the body from Commey and also a couple of good counters to the face. But in the end, he outscored Commey 248-73 in punches.

No other lightweight who competed during this stretch can boast that kind of dominance. Now it’s up to Top Rank and Lomachenko’s manager Egis Klimas to meet the fighter. And if it’s not Kambosos, there are still plenty of other intriguing fights for Lomachenko. There’s the Stevenson fight that he doesn’t seem interested in right now, but without the Kambosos fight, that one could suddenly become very tempting for him.

The showdowns with Haney, Garcia and Davis are among the biggest fights to be had in the sport. A win over any of those three would surely bring him one step closer to his ultimate goal of capturing the undisputed championship. And as Stevenson suggested, those matchups would earn him a lot of money, too.