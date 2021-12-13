Vasyl Lomachenko sent a direct message to George Kambosos after shining in New York

Vasyl Lomachenko He again proved that even without belts he is very likely the best fighter in a lightweight division that is packed with big names. He did it this Saturday, at Madison Square Garden, with an outstanding performance that gave him a broad unanimous decision victory over Richard Commey.

It was the second victory for the Ukrainian since last October losing to Teofimo Lopez, also in decision, the world titles of the WBA, the WBO, the IBF and the one of champion of franchise of the WBC. All those belts now belong to Geoge Kambosos, who on November 27, also at Madison, snatched them from López.

And precisely the Australian, who is already negotiating a fight against Devin haney, WBC monarch, for the undisputed 135-pound world championship, which Vasyl Lomachenko dedicated his first words after the victory. “Of course I want a fight with Kambosos. I need that opportunity. If God gives it to me, I will take it.”, he expressed.

The Ukrainian, who had just beaten Masayoshi Nakatani by TKO in the ninth round in June, valued Richard Commey’s heart to recover from what was heading to be a new definition before the limit for Loma’s personal statistics.

“I saw his situation and it was very difficult for him to recover. That was why I looked to his corner to tell them to stop the fight. He is a true warrior. He has a big heart and we continue to complete 12 great rounds for the people.”said the Olympic medalist.