Verónica Forqué: the Spanish actress and “Almodóvar girl” are found dead in her house

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Verónica Forqué in September 2021

Image source, Getty Images

This Monday, the Spanish actress Verónica Forqué, 66, was found dead at her residence in Madrid.

As confirmed to the EFE agency by the National Police, a person called the emergency number at 12:49, local time, to give a warning about a possible suicide.

The medical services found the body of the actress and could not do anything to save her, according to the Europa Press news agency, which also assures that sources of the investigation say that the main hypothesis is that she would have taken her own life.

Forqué had an extensive professional career in cinema, theater and television. Daughter of Spanish film producer and director José María Forqué, won four Goya awards.

