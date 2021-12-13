Verónica Forqué: the Spanish actress and “Almodóvar girl” are found dead in her house

Drafting

BBC News World

2 hours

Image source, Getty Images

This Monday, the Spanish actress Verónica Forqué, 66, was found dead at her residence in Madrid.

As confirmed to the EFE agency by the National Police, a person called the emergency number at 12:49, local time, to give a warning about a possible suicide.

The medical services found the body of the actress and could not do anything to save her, according to the Europa Press news agency, which also assures that sources of the investigation say that the main hypothesis is that she would have taken her own life.

Forqué had an extensive professional career in cinema, theater and television. Daughter of Spanish film producer and director José María Forqué, won four Goya awards.

He had a great talent for comedy and drama, and played more than 80 characters throughout his career.

With “What have I done to deserve this?” (1984), by Pedro Almodóvar, gained a lot of popularity. He repeated with the Spanish director in “Kika” (1993) and “Matador” (1996).

Other film roles in which she stands out were “The Year of the Lights” (1986), by Fernando Trueba, for which she won her first Goya as a supporting actress, or “La vida Alegre” (1987), by Fernando Colomo , which earned her another Goya, on that occasion as the leading actress.

“The void it leaves in our lives and our cinema is unrecoverable. An extraordinary actress and an irreplaceable person with whom we had the honor of working and sharing life has left. Have a good trip, Verónica, “says a statement from El Deseo, Almodóvar’s production company.

In a 2019 interview offered to the newspaper The country, Forqué recognized that a few years ago he had gone through “a very hard depression”, which he overcame thanks to the theater.

“It was the theater that gave me life. It was the only two hours of the day when I forgot everything. (…) The theater forces you to evade your own reality because it requires enormous concentration and that is wonderful. It’s very liberating. “

The actress had recently retired from the television show Masterchef Celebrity after stating that she felt “exhausted”.